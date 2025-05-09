Monaco vs Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | May 10th 2025

Monaco will welcome Lyon to the Stade Louis II in their penultimate Ligue 1 match of the season on Saturday. The hosts are third in the standings with 58 points, just one more than sixth-placed Strasbourg. They need to win their two remaining games to secure a direct spot in the UEFA Champions League next season. Les Gones are seventh in the standings and have slim odds of earning a European spot.

Ad

Les Monégasques have enjoyed a good run of form and are unbeaten in their last four games. They returned to winning ways after back-to-back draws last week, recording a 3-1 away triumph over Saint-Etienne.

Maghnes Akliouche gave them an early lead, but Zuriko Davitashvili pulled Saint-Etienne level in the 65th minute. Substitute Al-Musrati restored their lead three minutes later, and Folarin Balogun added the decisive goal in the 78th minute.

Ad

Trending

The visitors have won two of their last six games in all competitions while suffering three defeats. They hosted Lens in Ligue 1 last week and suffered a 2-1 loss. Georges Mikautadze had equalized for them in the 78th minute, but Anass Zaroury bagged a late winner for Lens.

Monaco vs Lyon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 127 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 55 wins. Les Gones have 47 wins and 25 games have ended in draws.

Monaco are unbeaten in their last seven Ligue 1 home games, recording six wins.

Lyon have seen conclusive results in their last six league games, recording three wins and suffering as many losses.

The two teams have not drawn a game in this fixture since 2016.

The visitors have the third-best attacking record in Ligue 1 this season, scoring 63 goals, two more than the Principality club.

Ad

Monaco vs Lyon Prediction

Les Monégasques have lost just one of their last nine league outings while recording five wins. They have won eight of their last 10 Ligue 1 home games, scoring 29 goals, and are strong favorites. They secured a 2-0 away win in the reverse fixture and can secure a league double here, avenging their losses from last season.

Thilo Kehrer is back from a knee injury and should start from the bench. Aleksandr Golovin is a confirmed absentee, while Al-Musrati is also expected to miss this match after picking up a calf injury last week. In-form striker Mika Biereth was also subbed off with a knock and is a doubt.

Ad

Les Gones suffered their third loss in four games last week and will look to bounce back here. They have lost two of their last three Ligue 1 away games, conceding seven goals. Notably, they have won three of their last four meetings against the hosts.

Corentin Tolisso was injured against Lens and is a confirmed absentee for this match. Ernest Nuamah and Enzo Molebe are also sidelined. Alexandre Lacazette is back from a suspension and should start here.

Ad

The Principality club have enjoyed a great home record in 2025, and considering their recent form, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Monaco 2-1 Lyon

Monaco vs Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monaco to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More