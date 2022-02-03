Monaco vs Lyon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

This Saturday sees Monaco play host to Lyon in a Ligue 1 showdown at the Stade Louis II.

Monaco are currently sitting in 8th position in the Ligue 1 table, while Lyon are just one spot – and point – above them in 7th.

So which of these Europe-chasing sides will come out on top this weekend?

Monaco vs Lyon Head-to-Head

After suffering just one loss – to Paris St. Germain – in a run of eight games leading into late January, Monaco suffered a stunning 2-3 loss at the hands of Montpellier in their most recent league match.

However, they bounced back nicely last weekend by defeating Lens 4-2 in an impressive showing in the Coupe de France, moving into the quarter-finals of the competition.

Overall, Monaco’s form has been up-and-down this season, so new boss Philippe Clement will probably see this game as an opportunity to prove himself at the highest level in Ligue 1.

Lyon, meanwhile, are on their best run of the season to date as they have not lost since their defeat to Reims on 2 December, a run of seven matches.

More recently, they have been on a run of three wins in a row, and came out on top against Marseille in their last league game.

Lyon have also seen a number of changes in their squad in the recent window – meaning they could feature some newcomers in this game.

The most recent meeting between these sides saw Lyon run out 2-0 winners, and in fact, Monaco have not beaten them in the league since 2019.

Monaco form guide: W-L-W-D-W

Lyon form guide: W-W-W-D-D

Monaco vs Lyon Team News

Monaco

Monaco have a number of players who are doubtful for this game, but they could give new signing Vanderson a debut at right-back.

Injured: Krepin Diatta

Doubtful: Cesc Fabregas, Djibril Sidibe, Myron Boadu, Benoit Badiashile, Alexander Nubel, Radoslaw Majecki

Suspended: None

Lyon

Lyon have a handful of players missing for this match too, including striker Karl Toko Ekambi, who is away at AFCON with Cameroon.

Injured: Houssem Aouar

Doubtful: Romain Faivre, Jason Denayer, Lenny Pintor, Jeff Reine-Adelaide

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Karl Toko Ekambi

Monaco vs Lyon Predicted XI

Monaco predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Vito Mannone (GK), Vanderson, Axel Disasi, Chrislain Matsima, Caio Henrique, Jean Lucas, Aurelien Tchouameni, Gelson Martins, Kevin Volland, Sofiane Diop, Wissam Ben Yedder

Lyon predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Anthony Lopes (GK), Leo Dubois, Jerome Boateng, Castello Lukeba, Malo Gusto, Maxence Caqueret, Tanguy Ndombele, Emerson, Xherdan Shaqiri, Moussa Dembele, Rayan Cherki

Monaco vs Lyon Prediction

This should be a tough game to pick, as both sides have been in strong form and are more than capable of pulling out a strong performance.

However, Lyon may have the edge due to the fact that fewer of their players are unavailable, and the signing of Ndombele may well prove to be the difference.

So a tight away win is the prediction.

Prediction: Monaco 1-2 Lyon

