Monaco vs Lyon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2022-23

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Monaco take on Lyon on Sunday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.
Monaco are currently in 10th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have not been at their best this season. The home side edged Nice to a 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.
Lyon, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. Les Gones suffered a shock 3-1 defeat at the hands of Lorient in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.
Monaco vs Lyon Head-to-Head
Lyon have a slight edge over Monaco and have won 21 out of the 47 matches played between the two teams. Monaco have managed 17 victories against Monaco and will look to cut the deficit on Sunday.
The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Monaco. Lyon were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.
Monaco form guide in Ligue 1: W-L-D-L-D
Lyon form guide in Ligue 1: L-W-W-D-W
Monaco vs Lyon Team News
Monaco
Guillermo Maripan served his suspension against Nice and will be available for selection. Myron Boadu is with his fitness, however, and might not feature in this game.
Injured: Kevin Volland
Doubtful: Myron Boadu
Unavailable: None
Lyon
Julian Pollersbeck and Jerome Boateng are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Lyon are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this fixture.
Injured: Julian Pollersbeck, Jerome Boateng
Doubtful: None
Unavailable: Houssem Aouar
Monaco vs Lyon Predicted XI
Monaco Predicted XI (3-4-3): Alexander Nubel; Guillermo Maripan, Axel Disasi, Malang Sarr; Vanderson, Caio Henrique, Mohamed Camara, Jean Lucas; Aleksandr Golovin, Breel Embolo, Wissam Ben Yedder
Lyon Predicted XI (4-3-3): Anthony Lopez; Nicolas Tagliafico, Castello Lukeba, Damien Da Silva, Malo Gusto; Johann Lepenant, Corentin Tolisso, Maxence Caqueret; Tete, Karl Toko-Ekambi, Alexandre Lacazette
Monaco vs Lyon Prediction
Lyon have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on restoring their Champions League status. The likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Tete can be effective on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.
Monaco are yet to hit their stride this season and will need to step up in this fixture. Lyon are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.
Prediction: Monaco 1-2 Lyon