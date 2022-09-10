Monaco vs Lyon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2022-23

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Monaco take on Lyon on Sunday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Monaco are currently in 10th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have not been at their best this season. The home side edged Nice to a 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Lyon, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. Les Gones suffered a shock 3-1 defeat at the hands of Lorient in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

AS Monaco EN @AS_Monaco_EN 𝐌𝐕𝐏



𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐱 𝐍𝐮̈𝐛𝐞𝐥 helped his team record a clean sheet and to leave Serbia with three points. He was then voted MVP of the match.



bit.ly/3RJOs2o 𝐌𝐕𝐏𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐱 𝐍𝐮̈𝐛𝐞𝐥 helped his team record a clean sheet and to leave Serbia with three points. He was then voted MVP of the match. ✨ 𝐌𝐕𝐏 ✨🇲🇨 𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐱 𝐍𝐮̈𝐛𝐞𝐥 helped his team record a clean sheet and to leave Serbia with three points. He was then voted MVP of the match.👉 bit.ly/3RJOs2o https://t.co/NmcMFIcoi6

Monaco vs Lyon Head-to-Head

Lyon have a slight edge over Monaco and have won 21 out of the 47 matches played between the two teams. Monaco have managed 17 victories against Monaco and will look to cut the deficit on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Monaco. Lyon were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Monaco form guide in Ligue 1: W-L-D-L-D

Lyon form guide in Ligue 1: L-W-W-D-W

Monaco vs Lyon Team News

Monaco need to win this game

Monaco

Guillermo Maripan served his suspension against Nice and will be available for selection. Myron Boadu is with his fitness, however, and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Kevin Volland

Doubtful: Myron Boadu

Unavailable: None

Lyon have a point to prove

Lyon

Julian Pollersbeck and Jerome Boateng are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Lyon are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this fixture.

Injured: Julian Pollersbeck, Jerome Boateng

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Houssem Aouar

Monaco vs Lyon Predicted XI

Monaco Predicted XI (3-4-3): Alexander Nubel; Guillermo Maripan, Axel Disasi, Malang Sarr; Vanderson, Caio Henrique, Mohamed Camara, Jean Lucas; Aleksandr Golovin, Breel Embolo, Wissam Ben Yedder

Lyon Predicted XI (4-3-3): Anthony Lopez; Nicolas Tagliafico, Castello Lukeba, Damien Da Silva, Malo Gusto; Johann Lepenant, Corentin Tolisso, Maxence Caqueret; Tete, Karl Toko-Ekambi, Alexandre Lacazette

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Monaco vs Lyon Prediction

Lyon have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on restoring their Champions League status. The likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Tete can be effective on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Monaco are yet to hit their stride this season and will need to step up in this fixture. Lyon are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Monaco 1-2 Lyon

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi