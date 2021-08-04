Monaco vs Nantes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of Ligue 1 kicks off with an exciting fixture this weekend as Monaco lock horns with Nantes on Friday. Monaco have been impressive over the past year and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Nantes narrowly escaped relegation last season and will need to take it up a notch in Ligue 1 this year. The away side edged Toulouse on away goals in their relegation play-off and will need to step up in this game.

Monaco, on the other hand, finished in third place in Ligue 1 last season and will want to go a step further this year. Les Monegasques eased past Sparta Prague in their UEFA Champions League qualifier earlier this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Monaco vs Nantes Head-to-Head

Monaco have an impressive record against Nantes and have won 16 games out of 26 matches played between the two teams. Nantes have managed five victories against Monaco and will need to be at their best on Friday.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place earlier this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Monaco. Nantes gave their opponents a run for their money on the day and will have to be more robust this week.

Monaco form guide: W-L-W-D-W

Nantes form guide: L-L-W-L-L

Monaco vs Nantes Team News

Monaco have a few injury concerns

Monaco

Benjamin Lecomte, Adrien Bongiovanni, and Jean Marcelin are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this game. Niko Kovac will likely name an attacking team and seize the upper hand this weekend.

Injured: Benjamin Lecomte, Adrien Bongiovanni, Jean Marcelin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nantes have struggled in Ligue 1

Nantes

Nantes have a fully-fit squad going into this game and will have to use all the resources at their disposal this week. The away side is likely to set up on the counter against Monaco.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Monaco vs Nantes Predicted XI

AS Monaco Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alexander Nubel; Ruben Aguilar, Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi, Ismail Jakobs; Aurelien Tchouameni, Cesc Fabregas, Aleksandr Golovin; Gelson Martins, Wissam Ben Yedder, Kevin Volland

Nantes Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alban Lafont; Charles Traore, Nicolas Pallois, Jean-Charles Castelletto; Sebastien Corchia, Fabio, Pedro Chirivella, Ludovic Blas, Abdoulaye Toure; Moses Simon, Randal Kolo Muani

Monaco vs Nantes Prediction

Monaco have been exceptional under Niko Kovac and could potentially become title contenders this season. The likes of Wissam Ben Yedder and Kevin Volland have excelled in the final third and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Nantes struggled to cope with Ligue 1 last season and will hope for a better outcome this year. Monaco are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Monaco 3-1 Nantes

