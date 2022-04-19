Monaco vs Nice Prediction and Betting tips | 20th April 2022

Monaco will entertain local rivals Nice at the Stade Louis II in Ligue 1 action on Wednesday.

The French Riviera-based clubs are in the top-four race this term. Four wins in a row have helped Monaco climb up to sixth place in the standings. In their previous outing, they overcame third-placed Rennes in a highly entertaining fixture, securing a 3-2 win.

Nice, though, have stumbled in their recent league outings but returned to winning ways against Lorient. Andy Delort bagged a second-half brace to secure a 2-1 win for Les Aiglons.

Ligue 1 English @Ligue1_ENG Here's how the league table looks after the weekend's action! -- How did your team do? Here's how the league table looks after the weekend's action! -- How did your team do? 📈📉 Here's how the league table looks after the weekend's action! -- How did your team do? 👇 https://t.co/WT7YSicV5X

Monaco vs Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 122nd edition of the Derby de la Cote d'Azur in competitive fixtures. Monaco have been the better team in this fixture, enjoying a 54-34 lead in wins, while 33 games have ended in draws.

Nice are without a win against the Monegasques since 2020, with their last win at Wednesday's venue coming in a league fixture in 2014.

Nice are without a win in their last five away league games, failing to score in four of these fixtures.

The visitors have the best defensive record in the league (24 goals conceded), with exactly half of them coming on their travels.

Monaco are in good form at home, recording six wins in eight games. They have kept five clean sheets in this period, scoring 18 goals and conceding just three.

No team in the league have conceded fewer goals from open play than Monaco and Nice this season, who have conceded 18 times apiece.

Monaco vs Nice Prediction

Monaco have hit top form recently, securing four wins in a row, though their last three games have been decided by slender one-goal margins. They have scored at least two goals in their last four outings, including an impressive 3-0 win against league leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Nice, meanwhile, have hit a rough patch in recent fixtures and have just one win in their last five games. Their 2-1 win against Lorient last time around marked the first time since January they scored two goals in a league game.

When the two rivals clash in midweek, the stakes will be high. Not only will they be playing for the bragging rights but also to cement their positions in the league standings. Given their fine recent form, though, Monaco should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Monaco 2-1 Nice.

Monaco vs Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monaco.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes.

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals.

Tip 4: Wissam Ben Yedder to score anytime - Yes (The 31-year-old has four goals in his last four Ligue 1 outings for Monaco; he has also scored five times in this fixture).

Tip 5: Both teams to score at least once in the second half - Yes (60% of Monaco's and 74% of Nice's league goals have come in the second half).

Edited by Bhargav