Monaco vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st March 2024

Monaco will look to earn their first home victory of 2024 as they welcome Paris Saint-Germain to the Stade Louis II on Friday.

Monaco's inconsistency has been their undoing in the 2023-24 domestic campaign, regularly oscillating between the impressive and the mediocre. But they showed character in their latest outing, picking up a 3-2 over Lens win away from home.

Adi Hutter's men surrendered their lead twice during the game but eventually secured all three points thanks to a second-half stoppage-time winner from Takumi Minamino. Les Monégasques are winless at home since the turn of the year, losing two and drawing one of their three Ligue 1 fixtures at the Stade Louis II in 2023.

The win over Lens drafted them back into a Champions League berth and they will look to cash in on their free-scoring form as they take on the Ligue 1 leaders on Friday.

Paris Saint-Germain have a 11-point lead at the top of the table. They were staring down the barrel of a rare defeat as they forayed into the business end of their weekend game against Rennes trailing 1-0. But Goncalo Ramos scored a winner in the seventh minute of stoppage-time to help his side escape with a point.

PSG's unbeaten run in the league now stretches to 18 matches and they have been exceptional away from home as well, winning all of their five matches on the road so far in 2024.

Monaco vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

No other team has beaten Paris Saint-Germain more often in Ligue 1 than Monaco (45 wins).

PSG have lost their last three Ligue 1 away matches against Monaco.

PSG have lost just one of their last 23 Ligue 1 matches.

Monaco have failed to win any of their last four home league matches. This is their longest such run since between March and May 2019.

PSG are yet to trail in an away game in the league this season. They are the only team to hold this distinction in Europe's top five leagues in the 2023-24 campaign.

Monaco vs PSG Prediction

Monaco's poor form at home coupled with their inconsistency and PSG's ruthlessness on the road make for contrasting reading. It doesn't paint a pretty picture for Monaco and the league leaders are likely to earn a narrow win here.

Prediction: Monaco 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain

Monaco vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes