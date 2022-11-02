Monaco vs Red Star Belgrade Prediction and Betting Tips | November 3, 2022

Monaco will invite Red Star Belgrade to the Stade Louis II on Thursday (November 3) as they wrap up their UEFA Europa League group stage campaign.

This is a crucial game for both teams, as the winner will qualify for the knockouts. Ferencvaros have done so from Group H and are assured of winning the group unless Monaco beat Red Star by at least three goals.

Red Star, meanwhile, not only need to beat Monaco but also require Trabzonspor to drop points against Ferencvaros. Red Star beat Trabzonspor 2-1 earlier in the season, while Monaco drew 1-1 with Ferencvaros to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Both Monaco and Red Star picked up 2-0 wins in Ligue 1 and Serbian Superliga respectively at the weekend. Monaco beat Angers at home, while Red Star made quick work of Kolubara away.

Monaco vs Red Star Belgrade Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time in September at the Marakana. Breel Empolo converted from the spot in the 74th minute to help his team to a 1-0 win.

Monaco have scored five goals in as many games in the competition, the fourth-worst attacking record in the competition and the worst in Group H.

Red Star have scored eight goals in five games. Both Red Star and Monaco have conceded seven goals.

Red Star head into the game on a five-game winning streak across competitions, scoring two goals in four games.

Monaco recorded their first win in five games against Angers on Sunday.

Monaco vs Red Star Belgrade Prediction

The Monegasques returned to winning ways after four games and will look to continue that form. Alexander Nubel was the hero when Monaco last met Red Star, making five saves but has not kept another clean sheet in the competition.

Red Star, meanwhile, head into the game in a rich vein of form, scoring eight times in four games since failing to score against Monaco in their campaign opener. Considering the form of both teams, a high-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Monaco 2-2 Red Star Belgrade

Monaco vs Red Star Belgrade Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Red Star Belgrade to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Breel Embolo to score any time - Yes

