Monterrey 1-2 Liverpool: 5 hits and flops as the Reds reach the final | FIFA Club World Cup

It was a closer game than expected as European champions Liverpool played Mexican side Monterrey in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup. It was a valiant effort by the South American team who could have very well come away with a shock result tonight had things gone a bit differently.

Liverpool were not their usual self for most of the game but as has been the trend lately, the Reds ran out as eventual winners of the game. Naby Keita opened the scoring for the English team, and Monterrey then equalised through Funes Mori who scored just minutes later. The game was evenly contested for the most part, but it was Jurgen Klopp's substitutes who made all the difference in the end.

Trent Alexander-Arnold delivered a wonderful ball for Roberto Firmino in the 91st minute of stoppage time, and the striker finished smartly in front of goal to give his team the victory. Here are the hits and flops from this game which saw Liverpool advance to the finals of the FIFA Club World Cup.

5. Hit - Alisson Becker

The Brazilian keeper kept his team in the game today

Virgil Van Dijk was absent from the squad today due to an illness, and the Liverpool defence looked a bit weak as a result. They let the opposition get in a little bit too easily at times, and the Monterrey forwards got a good sight of Liverpool's goal on several occassions. However, they could not get past Alisson Becker.

For the first goal, Alisson saved a great shot by Gallardo but could do nothing as Funes Mori tapped in the rebound. After that, the player was at the peak of his prowess and prevented the Reds some embarassment.

The Brazilian shotstopper was at his best tonight - he made some brilliant saves throughout the 90 minutes to keep his team in the game. The Monterrey front line took several shots at the keeper, but Alisson was up to the task and his positioning and vital interceptions of the ball aided the Reds in not conceding more than one.

