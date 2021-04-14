Monterrey vs Atletico Pantoja prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Champions League 2020-21

Monterrey welcome Atletico Pantoja to the Estadio BBVA in CONCACAF Champions League action on Thursday night.

This will be the second-leg tie of the round of 16 fixtures between the two sides, with the first leg in Santo Domingo ending in a 3-0 win for the Liga MX side.

The hosts continued their winning run in the league and recorded a 2-1 win against Toluca over the weekend. The visitors have played just one competitive game this year.

Monterrey vs Atletico Pantoja Head-to-Head

Last week's first-leg tie was the first-ever encounter between the two sides. The Mexican giants recorded a comfortable 3-0 win in that game.

Rayados have won the competition four times and after their triumph in 2019, they failed to qualify for the next edition of the tournament.

Monterrey form guide across all competitions: W-W-W-L-D

Atletico Pantoja form guide across all competitions: L-L-L-L-W

Monterrey vs Atletico Pantoja Team News

Monterrey

For the hosts, Daniel Parra and Miguel Layun are the two injury concerns at the moment. Parra has not played a game since October following a knee injury, while Layun has not featured since mid-March.

Ake Loba has suffered a string of injuries and might not be able to return in time for the fixture.

Head coach Javier Aguirre attended a public event, violating the COVID-19 isolation protocol and is currently separated from the team. It remains to be seen whether he will be allowed on the sidelines in the game.

Injured: Daniel Parra, Miguel Layún, Ake Loba

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Atletico Pantoja

The visitors do not have any injury concerns for the game and Matías Mazmud will be able to select his strongest team for this encounter.

¡FALTAN 3 DÍAS PARA LA SEGUNDA BATALLA ANTE LOS RAYADOS! 💙🏆💛



🔜Jueves 15 de abril.

🏟Estadio BBVA Bancomer

⏰ 10:00 PM.

📺 ESPN#SomosGuerreros #SCCL21 pic.twitter.com/xavje0BEfd — Club Atlético Pantoja (@atleticopantoja) April 12, 2021

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Monterrey vs Atletico Pantoja Predicted XI

Monterrey Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hugo Gonzalez; Stefan Medina, Cesar Montes, Sebastian Vegas, Jesus Gallardo; Arturo Gonzalez, Celso Ortiz, Maximiliano Meza; Vincent Janssen, Rogelio Funes Mori, Aviles Hurtado

Atletico Pantoja Predicted XI (5-4-1): Odalis Báez; Ernesto Trinidad, Guillermo Ferreras, Nicolas Rebollo, Hansley Martinez, Francisco Ortega; Darly Batista, Alexis Ossa, Robert Rosado, Josué Enrique Báez Castillo; Lisandro Cabrera

Monterrey vs Atletico Pantoja Prediction

The hosts are in good form at the moment and are on a three-game winning streak across all competitions. They made quick work of the visitors in the first leg.

Given how Liga MX sides have fared in the competition, another win is likely on the cards for the hosts.

Prediction: Monterrey 3-0 Atletico Pantoja.