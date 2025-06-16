Monterrey vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | June 17th 2025

Monterrey will square off against Inter Milan in their FIFA Club World Cup campaign opener on Tuesday. River Plate from Argentina and the Urawa Reds from Japan complete Group E.

Rayados are making their sixth appearance in the competition. They last played in the 2021 edition and secured a fifth-place finish. They will play for the first time since May and suffered a 2-1 loss to Toluca in the Liga MX Clausura quarterfinals in their previous outing.

Inter have played just once in the Club World Cup thus far. They qualified for the 2010 edition following their treble-winning 2009-10 season. They lifted the title after defeating TP Mazembe 3-0 in the final. They were last in action in the UEFA Champions League final last month, suffering a 5-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Monterrey vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time in a competitive match. They met in a friendly in 1994. Inter registered a 1-0 win in that match thanks to a goal from Igor Shalimov.

Notably, both Rayados and Inter will face a team from Italy and Mexico, respectively, in a competitive game for the first time.

Inter have scored three goals apiece in two games in the Club World Cup thus far.

Rayados have scored 25 goals in 11 games in the competition.

I Nerazzurri have scored at least two goals in five of their last seven games in all competitions.

Rayados have scored at least two goals in three of their last five games in all competitions.

Monterrey have seen conclusive results in their last 10 games in all competitions, recording six wins.

Monterrey vs Inter Milan Prediction

Rayados have conceded two goals apiece in three of their last four games and will look to improve upon that record. They have struggled against European teams in the Club World Cup, suffering defeats against Liverpool and Chelsea in the 2019 and 2013 editions, respectively.

The Nerazzurri saw their unbeaten streak end after six games in the Champions League last month, as they concluded the 2024-25 campaign with a 5-0 loss. They will look to bounce back here. They have a 100% record in the Club World Cup and will look to continue that form.

Mehdi Taremi is likely to miss the Club World Cup as he is currently stranded in Iran after the closure of its airspace. Cristian Chivu is likely to field a strong starting XI in his first game in charge of the club.

Inter have a good record in the competition and, considering Monterrey's struggles against European opponents, we back the Nerazzurri to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Monterrey 1-3 Inter Milan

Monterrey vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

