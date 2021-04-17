Monterrey vs Pachuca prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2020-21

Monterrey invite Pachuca to the Estadio BBVA in Liga MX action on Sunday night.

After a loss to league leaders Cruz Azul in March, the hosts have won two games back-to-back in the league. They eased past Atletico Pantoja in the CONCACAF Champions League with a 3-0 win in the round of 16 second leg on Friday.

Pachuca have drawn one and lost one game after a three-game winning streak in March and are two places off the final series playoff qualification spot.

Monterrey vs Pachuca Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off 47 times across all competitions since 2004. The hosts have a better record in this fixture and have recorded 21 wins. Rayados are unbeaten in their 11 encounters with Pachuca, winning eight times and drawing thrice.

The visitors have won 14 times against the hosts, with their last win coming in 2016. There have been 12 draws between the two sides as well.

They last met in the Apertura phase of the tournament in September. The game ended in a 1-1 draw, with the hosts equalizing in the 84th minute via Ismael Sosa's goal.

Monterrey form guide across all competitions: W-W-W-W-L

Pachuca form guide in Liga MX: L-D-W-W-W

Monterrey vs Pachuca Team News

Monterrey

The hosts won't be able to call upon Ake Loba, who has not been able to recover from a muscle strain. Daniel Parra is a long-term absentee on account of a knee injury.

Miguel Layun has recovered from a muscle strain and is in contention to return to the starting XI in this game. Coach Javier Aguirre won't be allowed on the sidelines again, as he violated COVID-19 isolation protocols last week.

Injured: Daniel Parra, Ake Loba

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Pachuca

Los Tuzos won't be able to call upon midfielder Victor Guzman due to a meniscus injury. Romario Ibarra has also been ruled out due to an undisclosed injury.

Injured: Victor Guzman, Romario Ibarra

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Monterrey vs Pachuca Predicted XI

Monterrey Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hugo Gonzalez; Stefan Medina, Cesar Montes, Sebastian Vegas, Jesus Gallardo; Arturo Gonzalez, Celso Ortiz, Maximiliano Meza; Dorlan Pabon, Rogelio Funes Mori, Vincent Janssen

Pachuca Predicted XI (4-4-2): Oscar Ustari; Kevin Álvarez, Gustavo Cabral, Oscar Murillo, Emmanuel García; Luis Chavez, Jorge Hernandez, Erick Sanchez, Felipe Pardo; Roberto Nurse, Ismael Sosa

Monterrey vs Pachuca Prediction

With just three more games to go in the Clausura regular season, neither team can afford to drop points here. The hosts will make it to the final series if they finish in the top four (currently, third in the standings).

The visitors will have to move up two places in the standings if they are to compete for qualification in the final series.

Rayados have not lost a game at home this term, so they are the clear favorites for the fixture. We predict a win for the hosts, who will continue their winning streak.

Prediction: Monterrey 2-0 Pachuca

