Monterrey vs Santos Laguna prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2020-21

Monterrey welcome Santos Laguna to the Estadio BBVA in their Liga MX Torneo Guard1anes 2021 quarter-final fixture on Sunday.

The sides faced each other in a first-leg tie on Friday at the Estadio Corona. Santos Laguna came back from behind to record a 2-1 win after Vincent Janssen had given Rayados an early lead.

The hosts finished fourth in the standings with 28 points. Meanwhile, Laguna were just a place behind them with 26 points after the regular season concluded earlier this month.

Monterrey vs Santos Laguna Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off 52 times across all competitions. The hosts have 18 wins to their name, while Santos have recorded 15 wins in this fixture. The spoils have been shared 19 times between the two sides.

The hosts have the advantage in their head-to-head record. However, in their recent encounters, Santos have enjoyed a better spell. They have two wins and one loss in their last six fixtures against the hosts.

Monterrey form guide across all competitions: L-W-W-D-L

Santos Laguna form guide in Liga MX: W-W-D-L-W

Monterrey vs Santos Laguna Team News

Monterrey

Rayados have a clean bill of health at the moment. Defender Sebastian Vargas will serve the last of his three-game suspension in this fixture. He was suspended for three games after he got into a heated argument with the match officials.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Sebastian Vargas

Santos Laguna

The visitors have a lengthy injury list. Juan Ferney Otero, Jair González, Jonathan Díaz, Betsiel Hernández, Ulises Rivas and Brian Lozano are all ruled out with their respective injuries.

Otero became the latest casualty for them after he was taken off in the first leg with a knee injury.

Injured: Juan Ferney Otero, Jair González, Jonathan Díaz, Betsiel Hernández, Ulises Rivas, Brian Lozano

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Monterrey vs Santos Laguna Predicted XI

Monterrey Predicted XI (5-3-2): Hugo Gonzalez; Miguel Layun, Adrian Mora, Cesar Montes, Axel Grijalva, Jesus Gallardo; Ake Loba, Jonathan Gonzalez, Matias Kranevitter, Aviles Hurtado; Rogelio Funes Mori.

Santos Laguna Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Carlos Acevedo; Carlos Orrantia, Felix Torres, Doria, Omar Antonio Campos Chagoya; Fernando Gorriarán, Alan Cervantes; Andrés Ibargüen, Ayrton Preciado, Diego Valdés; Eduardo Aguirre

Monterrey vs Santos Laguna Prediction

Monterrey have lost just twice at home this season and have won twice in their last three fixtures. Santos have recorded back-to-back wins heading into the fixture but have just one win on their travels.

We expect Monterrey to beat Santos in this home game.

Prediction: Monterrey 3-1 Santos Laguna