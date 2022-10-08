Montpellier vs Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9, 2022

On Sunday (October 9), Montpellier will face off with Monaco in Ligue 1 at the Stade de la Mosson.

This is a meeting of two Ligue 1 teams in the higher echeclons, as Montpellier are ninth, while Monaco are up in fifth in the standings. However, just five points separate them.

Montpellier are coming off a pretty poor result last weekend. They lost 4-2 to newly promoted Toulouse despite taking the lead through Nicolas Cozza in the seventh minute. Olivier Dall’Oglio’s team have now won just once in their last four games.

Monaco, meanwhile, are riding a four-game winning streak and hammered Nantes 4-1 last weekend, with Wissam Ben Yedder scoring a hat-trick. They also picked up a win in the UEFA Europa League in midweek, beating Turkish side Trabzonspor 3-1.

Montpellier vs Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent meetings between the two teams have been mixed, with two wins for Montpellier and three for Monaco, while one game has been drawn. One thing is guaranteed, though – goals. Their last six clashes have seen 21 goals scored.

Montpellier are the only Ligue 1 team yet to draw a game this weekend, winning four of their opening nine games and losing the other five.

Only runaway league leaders Paris St. Germain have scored more goals than Montpellier this season. Dall’Oglio’s side have hit 21 – but they’ve also conceded 19 – which explains their mid-table position.

Monaco’s Caio Henrique has registered four assists this season, with only Lionel Messi and Neymar ahead of him in those stakes.

Wissam Ben Yedder’s hat-trick for Monaco last weekend was only the third in Ligue 1 this season. Florian Sotoca of Lens and Kylian Mbappe of Paris St. Germain are the others.

Montpellier vs Monaco Prediction

Montpellier have the attacking prowess to give any team a difficult game, as evidenced by the fact that only PSG have outscored them this season. However, their shaky defence means they’re always vulnerable.

Monaco, meanwhile, have not only been in great form, but they’ve also kept things tight at the back while attacking dangerously.

AS Monaco EN @AS_Monaco_EN In their last seven matches, AS Monaco have won six times, scoring 14 goals and conceding just four.



Overall, it won’t be the easiest game for them, but an away win is the prediction.

Prediction: Montpellier 1-2 Monaco

Montpellier vs Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Monaco win

Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals – Yes (Recent games between Montpellier and Monaco have been high-scoring ones.)

Tip 3: Wissam Ben Yedder to score for Monaco – Yes (Ben Yedder has scored six goals in his last three games).

