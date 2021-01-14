Create
Montpellier vs Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Monaco take on Montpellier this weekend
Aditya Hosangadi
ANALYST
Modified 14 Jan 2021, 14:10 IST
Preview
The Ligue 1 is back in action this weekend with an important fixture as AS Monaco take on Montpellier at La Mosson Stadium on Friday. Monaco have shown tremendous improvement in recent weeks and will want to win this game.

Montpellier are currently in eighth place in the Ligue 1 standings and have exceeded expectations so far this season. The home side was held to a 1-1 draw by Nantes during the week and will have to be at its best in this match.

Monaco's resurgent performances have taken them into the top four and Niko Kovac will want his charges to build on their impressive progress. Les Monegasques thrashed Angers by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Montpellier vs Monaco Head-to-Head

Monaco have an excellent record against Montpellier and have won 16 games out of a total of 28 matches played between the two teams. Montpellier have managed only two victories against Monaco and have a point to prove in this match.

The previous game between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Monaco were well below their best on the day and cannot afford to slip up this weekend.

Montpellier form guide in Ligue 1: D-L-L-D-L

Monaco form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-D-W-L

Montpellier vs Monaco Team News

Montpellier have a strong squad. Image Source: France Football
Montpellier

Montpellier stars Teji Savanier and Stephy Mavididi have recovered from the coronavirus but remain doubtful ahead of this game. Florent Mollet is also carrying a knock and is unlikely to be risked for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Teji Savanier, Stephy Mavididi, Florent Mollet

Suspended: None

Cesc Fabregas is unavailable for this game
Monaco

Aleksandr Golovin and Benjamin Lecomte have recovered from their knocks and are available for selection in this game. Cesc Fabregas remains injured, however, and remains sidelined for this match.

Injured: Cesc Fabregas

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Montpellier vs Monaco Predicted XI

Montpellier Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jonas Omlin; Daniel Congre, Hilton, Pedro Mendes; Ambroise Oyongo, Joris Chotard, Jordan Ferri, Junior Sambia, Arnaud Souquet; Andy Delort, Gaetan Laborde

Monaco Predicted XI (4-4-2): Vito Mannone; Caio Henrique, Benoit Badiashile, Guillermo Maripan, Ruben Aguilar; Gelson Martins, Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana, Sofiane Diop; Kevin Volland, Wissam Ben Yedder

Montpellier vs Monaco Prediction

Monaco have been impressive under Niko Kovac in Ligue 1 this season and will look to put pressure on the league leaders with a victory in this game. The likes of Kevin Volland and Wissam Ben Yedder have been excellent for Les Monegasques and will want to make an impact on this game.

Montpellier can be a feisty unit and their tenacious style of play can potentially cause the away side a few problems. Monaco are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Montpellier 1-2 Monaco

Published 14 Jan 2021, 14:10 IST
Ligue 1 Montpellier Herault SC Football AS Monaco Football Cesc Fabregas Wissam Ben Yedder Niko Kovac
