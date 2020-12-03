Montpellier vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Montpellier will welcome visiting Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday in their next Ligue 1 game at the Stade de la Mosson.

Montpellier come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Lorient last Sunday at the Stade du Moustoir.

A second-half goal from Serbian striker Petar Skuletic secured the win for Michel Der Zakarian's side.

Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, beat 10-man Manchester United 3-1 on Wednesday in their UEFA Champions League group stage game.

A brace from Brazilian superstar Neymar and a goal from captain and centre-back Marquinhos sealed an important win for Paris Saint-Germain.

England international Marcus Rashford scored the only goal for Manchester United, who had midfielder Fred sent off in the second half.

Montpellier vs Paris Saint-Germain Head-to-Head

In 26 previous encounters between the two sides, Paris Saint-Germain hold the clear advantage. They have won 12 games, lost five and drawn nine.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year, with Paris Saint-Germain thrashing nine-man Montpellier 5-0. Goals from Spain international Pablo Sarabia, Argentine attacker Angel Di Maria, superstar forward Kylian Mbappe, left-back Layvin Kurzawa and an own goal from veteran defender Daniel Congre ensured victory for PSG.

Montpellier had goalkeeper Dimitry Bertaud and young midfielder Joris Chotard sent off to add to their misery.

Montpellier form guide in Ligue 1: L-W-W-W-W

Paris Saint-Germain form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-W-L-D

Montpellier vs Paris Saint-Germain Team News

Montpellier have no known injury issues and manager Michel Der Zakarian is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain have a few players unavailable. Midfielder Pablo Sarabia, Argentine striker Mauro Icardi, Germany international Julian Draxler and left-back Juan Bernat are all out.

Injured: Pablo Sarabia, Juan Bernat, Julian Draxler, Mauro Icardi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Montpellier vs Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI

Montpellier Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jonas Omlin, Junior Sambia, Pedro Mendes, Daniel Congre, Mihailo Ristic, Jordan Ferri, Florent Mollet, Gaetan Laborde, Stephy Mavididi, Andy Delort, Teji Savanier

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Keylor Navas, Alessandro Florenzi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Abdou Diallo, Leandro Paredes, Ander Herrera, Rafinha, Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar

Montpellier vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction

Montpellier have won four of their last five league games, and sit fifth in the top-flight table. Algeria international Andy Delort has been in fine form, leading the line with aplomb. Attacker Gaetan Laborde has proven to be crucial as well.

Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, sit at the top of the league table. After a slow start to their season, Thomas Tuchel's side have picked up form and the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are looking impressive once more.

Paris Saint-Germain, as with most of their matches in Ligue 1, will be the favorites to win against Montpellier.

Prediction: Montpellier 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain

