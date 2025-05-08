Montpellier vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | May 10th 2025

Montpellier and PSG will square off in the penultimate matchday of the Ligue 1 campaign on Saturday (May 10th). The game will be played at Stade de la Mosson.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Brest last weekend. Romain Del Castillo's 15th-minute strike settled the contest.

PSG, meanwhile, will be buzzing from the 2-1 home win they registered over Arsenal in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal tie on Wednesday. They went ahead through Fabian Ruiz's well-taken shot in the 27th minute while Achraf Hakimi doubled their lead in the 72nd minute, shortly after Vitinha missed a penalty. Bukayo Saka pulled one back for the Gunners in the 76th minute but they were unable to complete a comeback and were eliminated 3-1 on aggregate.

The Parisians will shift their attention to the domestic scene, where their last game saw them suffer a 2-1 defeat away to high-fliers Strasbourg with a second-string side.

This game will be a clash between sides at opposing ends of the standings. The visitors sit at the summit of the table on 78 points. The already-relegated Montpellier have just 16 points to show for their efforts in 32 games.

Montpellier vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSG have 39 wins from the last 76 head-to-head games. Montpellier were victorious 17 times, while 20 games ended in stalemates.

Their most recent clash came in August 2024 when PSG claimed a 6-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

The last six head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Montpellier failed to find the back of the net in nine of their last 10 league games.

PSG have scored 41 goals in the last 10 head-to-head games in Ligue 1.

Montpellier have conceded the opening goal on 29 occasions in the Ligue 1 season, one fewer than the all-time record of 30 set by Ajaccio in the 2022-23 season.

PSG have won each of the last 11 Ligue 1 head-to-head games.

Montpellier vs PSG Prediction

Montpellier are winless in their last 13 league games, losing 12, and have been one of the worst sides in Ligue 1 history. La Paillade have kept just one clean sheet all season, which does not bode well for them, having conceded 41 goals in the last 10 editions of this fixture

PSG seem to have taken their foot off the gas since securing a fourth successive Ligue 1 title, failing to win any of their last three league games (two losses). The 2-1 loss to Strasbourg ended their 39-game unbeaten run in away games, which was the longest such streak in the history of Europe's top five leagues. The capital side can be forgiven, considering their priorities lie on the continent. However, having already booked a UCL final date with Inter Milan, Luis Enrique will want his side to finish their domestic campaign on a high.

We are backing the visitors to cruise to a comfortable victory and a clean sheet.

Prediction: Montpellier 0-4 PSG

Montpellier vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1 - PSG to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

