Monza vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th January 2024

Inter Milan will look to maintain their spot at the top of the Serie A table as they visit nearby Monza to kick off the second half of their 2023-24 league campaign.

Monza snapped a three-game winless streak in their latest outing as they beat 10-men Frosinone 3-2 in a nail-biting encounter. Monza seemed to be cruising to a comfortable victory, having earned a 3-0 lead by the 55th minute.

But Frosinone pulled two goals back in the next 21 minutes to set the match up for a thrilling finish. However, Pierluigi Frattali was shown the red card before Frosinone's second goal, which was a huge blow to the I Canarini.

Monza managed to go unbeaten in both league meetings with Inter last term, even earning a 1-0 win over the Nerazzurri at the San Siro. However, Inter got them back in the reverse fixture this season, picking up a 2-0 win on the opening day of the campaign thanks to a brace from Lautaro Martinez.

The Nerazzurri scraped past Verona last weekend to keep their spot at the top of the Serie A table. After Martinez's 13th-minute opener was cancelled out by Verona's Thomas Henry in the 74th, Davide Frattesi clinched the winner for Simone Inzaghi's men in second-half stoppage time.

Inter Milan are enjoying one of their best league campaigns in recent memory. They have picked up 48 points in 19 matches, their best tally at this stage of a campaign since 2006-07.

Inter have to ensure they don't let their momentum fizzle out after all the hard work they've put in so far this term. Saturday's match against Monza represents a great opportunity for them to consolidate on their exploits so far and pile the pressure on Juventus, who are hot on the trail.

Monza vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan failed to beat Monza in their two league matches against them last season. However, they picked up a 2-0 win in the reverse fixture earlier this term.

Monza have not picked up a single win in their five home matches against Inter in all competitions.

Inter are at the top of the Serie A table after 19 games for the 18th time in history. In 10 of the previous 17 such occasions, they went on to win the Scudetto.

After going six successive games without a loss at the U-Power Stadium, Monza have lost two of their last three home league matches.

Inter have scored 44 goals in 19 Serie A matches this term, nine more than any other side in the competition. They have also conceded just nine goals, three fewer than any other side in the competition.

Monza vs Inter Milan Prediction

Inter Milan have the best attack and defence in Serie A this season. Monza are unlikely to find any joy against the league leaders on Saturday. Inter are likely to cruise to a comfortable victory here.

Prediction: Monza 0-2 Inter Milan

Monza vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Milan to keep a clean sheet - Yes