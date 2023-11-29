Monza vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | December 1st 2023

Monza are set to host Juventus at the Stadio Brianteo in the Serie A on Friday. The home side are unbeaten in their last four league outings, though three games have ended in draws. In their previous outing, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Cagliari on Sunday. Mirko Marić equalized for Monza in the 61st minute after Alberto Dossena broke the deadlock in the 10th minute of the match.

The visitors extended their unbeaten run in the league to eight games on Sunday, holding arch-rivals and league leaders Inter Milan to a 1-1 draw. Dušan Vlahović opened the scoring in the 27th minute, while Lautaro Martínez equalized for Inter six minutes later.

The visitors are in second place in the league table, just two points behind Inter Milan. The hosts are in ninth place in the standings with 18 points to their name.

Monza vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northern Italian rivals have locked horns just seven times in all competitions, with just two of these meetings taking place in the Serie A. The visitors have the upper hand in these games with a 3-2 lead in wins and two games have ended in draws.

They met for the first time in Serie A last season, with the hosts securing a league double over their Turin-based rivals, with an aggregate score of 3-0.

Monza are unbeaten at home in the Serie A this season, drawing four of their six games. They have conceded just four times in their last eight home games in the Serie A.

Juventus have lost just once in the Serie A this season, with that loss coming against Sassuolo in their away game in September. Interestingly, they have kept clean sheets in their other five away games.

Six of the seven meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

Monza vs Juventus Prediction

I Brianzoli have enjoyed an unbeaten run at home in the Serie A this season and have lost just once in their last ten home games in the competition. They are unbeaten in their last four league outings, with three games in that period ending in 1-1 draws.

Raffaele Palladino has a few absentees for this match as Samuele Vignato and Gianluca Caprari are sidelined through injuries. Armando Izzo has recovered well from a foot injury and is likely to start from the bench in this match. Papu Gómez remains suspended following the usage of a banned substance.

I Bianconeri have lost just once in the Serie A this season. They head into the match on an eight-game unbeaten run, recording six wins. Interestingly, they have lost their two Serie A meetings against the visitors, without scoring a goal and will look to leave a better account of themselves in this match.

Tim Weah and Mattia De Sciglio remain sidelined. Massimiliano Allegri, however, will be able to count on the services of Danilo, who has recovered from a hamstring injury.

The hosts have seen under 2.5 goals in eight of their last ten games in the league, while the visitors have seen under 2.5 goals in seven of their last eight games. With that in mind and also considering the current form of the two teams, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Monza 1-1 Juventus.

Monza vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Andrea Colpani to score or assist any time - Yes