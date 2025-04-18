Monza vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19th 2025

Monza will welcome second-placed Napoli to Stadio Brianteo in Serie A on Saturday. The hosts have won just two of their 32 league games thus far and are at the bottom of the league table. The Partenopei trail league leaders Inter Milan by three points.

Ad

The Brianzoli saw their winless streak in Serie A extended to 12 games last week, as they fell to a 1-0 away loss to Venezia. It was their third consecutive defeat, and they failed to score for the second time during that period.

The visitors are on a six-game unbeaten streak in Serie A, recording three wins. They met Empoli on Monday and recorded a comfortable 3-0 home win. Scott McTominay bagged a brace while Romelu Lukaku added a goal in the second half.

Ad

Trending

Monza vs Napoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between the two teams, and they have met only 17 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording eight wins. Brianzoli have three wins and six games have ended in draws.

The Partenopei were unbeaten in their two league meetings against the hosts last season and registered a 2-0 home win in the reverse fixture in September.

The visitors have the best defensive record in Serie A this season, conceding 25 goals. Brianzoli, meanwhile, have the second-worst defensive record, conceding 56 goals.

Monza are winless in their last five home games, failing to score in three.

Interestingly, Napoli are winless in their last five away games, playing out four draws.

The visitors have scored at least two goals in four of their last six games in this fixture. Brianzoli, meanwhile, have failed to score in three.

The visitors have lost just one of their last 17 league games, with that loss registered away from home against Como in February.

Ad

Monza vs Napoli Prediction

The Brianzoli suffered their third consecutive loss last week and will look to bounce back in this home game. They have conceded three goals apiece in three of their last five games and will look to improve upon that record. Just one of their three wins in this fixture have been registered at home and they have failed to score in three of their last five home meetings against the visitors.

Ad

Matteo Pessina and Danilo D'Ambrosio are nursing injuries and will play no part in this match. Armando Izzo and Keita Balde were injured last week and are unlikely to be risked.

The Partenopei recorded their third win in five games on Monday and will look to continue that form here. They have drawn their last two away games and will look to return to winning ways. They are on a three-game unbeaten streak against the hosts, recording two wins and keeping two clean sheets.

Ad

Juan Jesus was injured against Napoli and will miss the next two games. Nikita Contini remains sidelined with an injury, while Alessandro Buongiorno will also sit this one out. Antonio Conte will have to field Rafa Marín as one of the two central defenders here.

Considering the hosts' recent struggles and the Azzurri's better recent record in this fixture, we back the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Monza 1-2 Napoli

Ad

Monza vs Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More