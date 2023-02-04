Monza vs Sampdoria Prediction and Betting Tips | February 6, 2023

Monza will entertain 19th-placed Sampdoria at the Stadio Brianteo in Serie A on Monday (February 6) as they look to extend their unbeaten run in the Italian top flight.

The hosts secured an impressive 2-0 away win over Juventus in their previous outing, extending their unbeaten run to six games in Serie A. First-half goals from Patrick Ciurria and Dany Mota helped them exact revenge for their 2-1 defeat in the Coppa Italia last month.

Sampdoria's poor run in the league continued last time around as they fell to a 2-0 away loss against Atalanta. It was their fourth defeat in a row and just one point separates them from last-placed Cremonese.

Monza vs Sampdoria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northwestern Italian rivals have crossed paths 16 times in all competitions, with the reverse fixture in October being their first-ever clash in Serie A.

Sampdoria have been the better team in these games and enjoy a 6-3 lead in wins while the remaining seven games have ended in draws.

Sampdoria have lost eight of their last nine matches in Serie A, failing to score in these defeats as well.

I Biancorossi have seen over 2.5 goals in their last five matches against Sampdoria in all competitions.

The hosts are undefeated in their last six league outings, scoring at least two goals in four games in that period. The visitors, on the other hand, have lost their last four league games, failing to score in that period.

Only last-placed Cremonese (35) have conceded more goals than Sampdoria (34) in Serie A this season. Sampdoria have the worst attacking record in the competition, scoring just eight goals in 20 games.

Sampdoria have won their last two games against Monza at Monday's venue, though both meetings took place in 2001.

Monza vs Sampdoria Prediction

The hosts have seen an upturn in form in their recent league games and will be high in confidence following their first-ever away win against Juventus last week.

They are unbeaten in their last four games at home and are expected to continue that form in this game.

I Blucerchiati have been unable to get their season back on track and the lack of goals has been particularly concerning. Having failed to score in four of their last five away games, we expect them to struggle here.

Considering the current form of the two teams, I Biancorossi are expected to secure a comfortable win and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Monza 2-0 Sampdoria.

Monza vs Sampdoria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monza

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Patrick Ciurria to score or assist any time - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

