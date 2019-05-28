Morata adamant on staying at Atletico

Athul Boby FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 116 // 28 May 2019, 16:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

RCD Espanyol v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

What's the story?

After enduring a turbuent time in London with Chelsea, Alvaro Morata joined Atletico Madrid in an 18-month loan deal and is looking to stay at Wanda Metropolitano for the rest of his career. The forward doesn't want a return to Chelsea and looks to improve his game and become the protagonist at Madrid after the departure of Antoine Griezmann. Atletico can offer Morata the surroundings to help regain the goalscoring ability that he showed while at Real Madrid.

In case you didn't know

Morata joined Chelsea for a then club record fee of £57 million, potentially rising up to £70 million to replace the outgoing Diego Costa. He arrived in London with big shoes to fill as he was replacing a two-time Premier League winning striker. After a flying start of 6 goals in his first six games, the Spaniard's form took a significant dip, only managing 5 goals in the league in the remainder of the season. Morata lost his place in the starting lineup to World Cup winner Oivier Giroud.

In the 2018-19 winter transfer window Morata left Stamford Bridge for Atletico Madrid in an 18-month loan deal. He was initially received with a cold welcome from the fans due to his history with Rojiblancos' fierce rivals Los Blancos. Since joining them, Morata managed to rediscover his form scoring 6 goals in 13 La Liga starts. With Chelsea potentially facing a transfer ban over the summer and the former Real Madrid striker finding his feet again, there is a possibility of him being recalled by his parent club.

Heart of the matter

In an interview with Spanish publication Marca, Morata opened up about his thoughts on the future. The forward wants to extend his stay at Atletico Madrid and even went on to say that he wants to end his career with the .

“I am very clear that I want to stay here. Leaving here has not crossed my mind. I hope it gets resolved as soon as possible, I’m happy here and I want to be here for the rest of my career,”

“As long as the club wants me and the fans are happy I want to be here. I’ve found happiness here. I’m where I want to be.”

Morata said to the Spanish newspaper. When asked about a contract, he added:

“If it was up to me it would have been sorted a long time ago, that’s what I want,” “I’d have liked to have signed my contract with Atletico already. I did everything to come here and I’ll do everything to stay.”

What's next?

Morata still has the potential and ability to become one of the best Spanish strikers around. He has spoken time and again about how comfortable he feels at Atletico, and it would appear that it has helped him rediscover his scoring touch. Since he has made up his mind to stay at Atletico, it would only be a matter of time for him to make his move permanent if he is a part of Diego Simeone's plans for the Rojiblancos' future.