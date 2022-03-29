"More players who really represent the club" - Blaise Matuidi explains what PSG must do to ensure successful squad rebuild 

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Blaise Matuidi has said that the French club should find players 'who really represent the club' for a successful squad rebuild. Matuidi suggests that the presence of superstars like Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe should be accompanied by players who truly represent the club.

The French international wants PSG to bring in players who connect with the fans, giving the example of Real Madrid and Barcelona. Matuidi said that the two Spanish giants had four to five strong Spanish players in their squad during their peak seasons. He believes PSG will have to work on their base to establish themselves among big European clubs.

Speaking to Le Parisien, Matuidi shared what should Paris Saint-Germain do to rebuild their squad and find a connection with the fans as well. He said:

“There could, perhaps, be more players who really represent the club. When we revisit the best years of Real or Barça, we find 5 or 6 Spanish players. This base seems important to me to allow PSG to settle among the very, very big. Leaders are smart enough to know what to do.”

“Today, we must still rejoice in what has become of PSG. Having arrived at the beginning of the Qatari era (2011), I can better measure the progress made. It would have been difficult to imagine, a few years ago, to imagine Mbappé, Messi and Neymar united in the Parisian jersey.”

The French club have failed to achieve their European dream of winning the Champions League despite having Lionel Messi in their team this season. Fan disconnect with the club has become more and more overt as they booed Messi and Neymar for unimpactful performances in recent games.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Blaise Matuidi has slammed the club's fans for booing Lionel Messi and Neymar in their match against Bordeaux. dlvr.it/SMWY1h Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Blaise Matuidi has slammed the club's fans for booing Lionel Messi and Neymar in their match against Bordeaux. dlvr.it/SMWY1h

Van der Vaart claims Wijnaldum made a wrong choice by joining PSG

Former Dutch international Rafael Van der Vaart has said that Wijnaldum made a wrong choice by joining French club PSG. Wijnaldum was one of the key signings for Mauricio Pochettino ahead of the ongoing season, including the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos. The former Liverpool star had offers from other big clubs like Barcelona and instead decided to join Paris Saint-Germain.

The Anfield Buzz @TheAnfieldBuzz 🗣 | Van der Vaart: “Wijnaldum made a mistake in choosing PSG.”



“Now Gini will understand why making the right choice is so important.” 🗣 | Van der Vaart: “Wijnaldum made a mistake in choosing PSG.” “Now Gini will understand why making the right choice is so important.” https://t.co/P7t3zhezFP

Speaking to Dutch publication NOS, Rafael van der Vaart said that Winjaldum made a poor choice by joining the French club last summer. He said:

“It was a wrong choice from Wijnaldum to join PSG… making the right choice is so important.”

Edited by S Chowdhury