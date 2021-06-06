Morocco vs Ghana prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021 

Morocco will welcome Ghana to the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium for an international friendly fixture on Tuesday.

The home side have not been in action since picking up a 1-0 victory over Burundi in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in March. Munir El Haddadi scored the game-winning goal in the 45th minute.

Ghana were 3-1 victors over Sao Tome and Principe in the final Group C fixture in the AFCON qualifiers. Nicholas Opoku, Jordan Ayew and Baba Rahman all got on the scoresheet for the Black Stars.

The two sides will play two friendly fixtures in this international window before resuming their FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September. Ghana will trade tackles with Ivory Coast on Saturday, while Morocco will be in action against Burkina Faso on the same day.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano’s Transfer Roundup: Update on Lionel Messi’s contract, Chelsea’s plan for the summer and more

Morocco vs Ghana Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 10 previous occasions and Morocco have a marginally better record.

The Atlas Lions have four wins to their name, while Ghana were victorious in three matches. Three previous games between the sides ended in a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in a group stage game at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations. On that occasion, goals from Michael Essien and Sulley Muntari gave Ghana a 2-0 victory en-route to their progress to the final.

Morocco are in fine form and are currently on a 17-game unbeaten run. Thirteen games in this sequence ended in a victory for the North Africans. Ghana have won three of their last six games.

Morocco form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Ghana form guide: W-D-L-W-W

Also Read: Andorra vs Gibraltar prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

Morocco vs Ghana Team News

Morocco

Coach Vahid Halilhodzic called up 26 players for the friendlies against Ghana and Burkina Faso. Team captain Romain Saiss headlined the squad along with other proven players like Achraf Hakimi, Adel Taarabt, Munir El Haadadi and Hakim Ziyech.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Ghana

Head coach Charles Akonnor called up 30 players for Ghana's friendlies with Morocco and Ivory Coast. The Ayew brothers headline the squad and are supported by other seasoned campaigners like Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey and Baba Rahman.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Also Read: France vs Bulgaria prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

Morocco vs Ghana Predicted XI

Morocco Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yassine Bounou (GK); Romain Saiss, Achraf Hakimi, Jawad El Yamiq, Achraf Lazaar; Adel Taarabt, Yahya Jabrane, Ilias Chair; Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Munir El Haadadi

Ghana Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Razak Abalora (GK); Baba Rahman, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Adjei, Andy Yaidom; Thomas Partey, Baba Idrissou; Samuel Owusu, Kamel Sowah; Andre Ayew; Jordan Ayew

Morocco vs Ghana Prediction

Morocco have been the better side and even though Ghana have several proven performers, home advantage could factor in favor of the North Africans.

The two sides have enough quality in attack and are likely to play on the front foot which could translate into plenty of goalscoring opportunities. We are predicting a victory for Morocco, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Morocco 2-1 Ghana

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.

Also Read: Ecuador vs Peru prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Edited by Peter P