Most expensive defenders ever: Ranking the top 10 - Lucas Hernandez enters

Virgil Van Dijk became the World's most expensive defender last year. Bonucci spent one season with the Rossoneri v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg

The trend of buying defenders for a very hefty price came about when Pep Guardiola arrived at the Etihad. The Spaniard struggled in his first season in England as the ageing backline provided Pep with a huge problem as Manchester City finished trophyless for the first time since the Qatari takeover.

The next season saw Pep splashing out cash as Manchester City bought an entirely new backline with the new look defence costing more than £200 million, twice breaking the world transfer record for a defender.

All this changed when Liverpool went all guns blazing to sign Virgil Van Dijk from Southampton for a whopping 75 million, £23 million more than the previous record.

The sale of World Cup winning star Lucas Hernandez from Atletico Madrid to Bayern Munich has once again brought forward the huge sums that clubs pay these days for signing defensive recruitments. The sale of the French defender once again puts the spotlight on the World's most expensive defenders.

Here is the list of the top 10 expensive defenders of all time.

10. Leonardo Bonucci - £35.2 million, Juventus to AC Milan

Juventus v AC Milan - TIM Cup Final

Leonardo Bonucci became the costliest Italian defender of all-time, breaking the record held by Alessandro Nesta, when he made the short trip from Turin to Milan. The transfer happened after Bonucci reportedly had a dressing room dress-up with Allegri and Dani Alves that saw the Brazilian moving to PSG and the Italian to AC Milan.

Bonucci only spent one season in Milan before returning back to Turin for a transfer fee much lesser than what the Rossoneri paid. The central defender made 51 appearances for the Rossoneri in his only season with the club and scored twice for them.

