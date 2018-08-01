Most important player for each of the top 6 Premier League clubs

Mesut Ozil will be tasked to master the Arsenal midfield

The Premier League is the most competitive league in the world. Most of the other leagues have a maximum of two to three teams capable enough to challenge for the top spot but the Premier League can boast of six teams that can be counted as title contenders.

Though last season Manchester City made a mockery of the league by finishing with a record 100 points, this season again promises to be competitive at the top, with six sides competing for four Champions League spots.

This slideshow gives a list of the most important player for each of these teams. These should be the players around whom the top six would depend the most upon to deliver match-winning performances:

#6 Mesut Ozil (Arsenal)

The assist king has been much criticized in North London for not being able to replicate his form from the Real Madrid days but the numbers are still mind-boggling.

Mesut Ozil has created the most number of chances in Europe's top 5 leagues in the past five years. He has also amassed an unbelievable tally of 79 assists during that period for both Real Madrid and Arsenal. He has become one of the all-time leaders in assists in the Premier League in such a short period of time while also being the fastest to reach 50 Premier league assists.

Despite being criticized heavily for his nonchalant attitude and lack of commitment without the ball, Mesut Ozil has a niche for finding teammates in open spaces with his great passing and out-of-the-world vision. The German maestro endured a terrible World Cup campaign which ultimately ended in his retirement from the German National team amid loads of controversies.

Ozil is a creative and a technical player who excels in an advanced playmaking role. Arsenal's top four challenge will heavily rely on the efforts of their midfield maestro and Ozil will be itching to prove his doubters wrong.

