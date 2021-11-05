Most successful XI in UEFA Champions League history

The UEFA Champions League has been graced by many a fine player during its three decades of existence.

Several players have found success in the Champions League, etching their names firmly in the competition's and their club's history. While many players have won multiple Champions League titles, few have also done so with multiple clubs.

Some of these players are still going strong in the competition, despite being on the wrong side of 30, which only adds to their legacy. On that note, here's a look at the most successful Champions League XI in the history of the competition.

[Note: A 4-3-3 formation has been considered for this hypothetical XI. All stats are as per transfermarkt unless mentioned otherwise.]

Goalkeeper: Keylor Navas (PSG) - 3 titles

Keylor Navas is a three-time Champions League winner.

Keylor Navas is one of the top goalkeepers to have graced the Champions League.

Starting his campaign in the competition with consecutive clean sheets, Navas played a key role in Real Madrid's three Champions League wins. Impressively, all three triumphs came in as successive years (2016-2018), making it an unprecedented feat in the competition's history.

Now at PSG, Navas endured his first loss in a two-legged Champions League knockout-round in the semi-finals last season. Before that, he had won all 12 such rounds, most of them with Real Madrid.

The 34-year-old has kept at least one clean sheet in each of his last seven campaigns in the Champions League. But Navas is yet to keep one in two games this season.

Left-back: Marcelo (Real Madrid) - 4 titles

Marcelo is a four-time Champions League winner.

Marcelo was one of the top left-backs in the game in his prime but is now a pale shadow of his illustrious self. Regardless, the 33-year-old has played a key role in Real Madrid's four Champions League triumphs in the last decade.

The Brazilian recently made his 100th appearance in the competition (all for Madrid) recently after debuting in 2007. Marcelo has scored only nine goals in the Champions League, but one of them came in Madrid's 2014 win over Atletico Madrid in the final.

Marcelo scored thrice in Real Madrid's victorious 2017-18 Champions League campaign. Apart from his goals, the Madrid left-back has also provided 24 assists in the competition.

# Centre-back: Raphael Varane (Manchester United) - 4 titles

Raphael Varane has won four Champions League titles.

Raphael Varane is one of the most successful centre-backs in the history of the Champions League.

A colossal presence at the back, Varane is known for his passing prowess and aerial ability at both ends. The four-time Champions League winner has played nearly 100 games in the competition, with all but three of them coming for Real Madrid.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner scored the only two goals of his Champions League career in Madrid's victorious 2016-17 campaign.

# Centre-back: Gerard Pique (Barcelona) - 4 titles

Gerard Pique has won the Champions League with two different clubs.

Gerard Pique narrowly pips Sergio Ramos, another four-time Champions League-winning centre-back, for a place in this hypothetical XI. That's because the Barcelona ace has won the competition with two different clubs.

Now 34, Pique recently scored his 16th Champions League goal to become the joint-most prolific goalscoring defender in the competition's history. That strike also made Pique the oldest Barcelona player to score in the competition.

Although his best years are arguably behind him, Pique remains a huge presence at both ends of the turf. After winning the Champions League with Manchester United in 2008, Pique has repeated the feat thrice with Barcelona. Two of those triumphs came as part of continental trebles.

# Right-back: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid) - 4 titles

Dani Carvajal is a four-time Champions League winner.

Dani Carvajal is only into his ninth season in the Champions League, but he is already a four-time winner.

The 29-year-old has played a key role in Real Madrid's four Champions League wins in the last decade. Carvajal scored only once in those four campaigns, but provided ten assists, including one in the 2017 final against Juventus.

Due to injuries, Carvaja; hasn't played much in the last two years, making only four appearances. But when he is on song, the 29-year-old is a key player for Real Madrid on both ends of the pitch.

