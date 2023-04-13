"Most of them switched off" - Frank Leboeuf rips into 2 Chelsea star for 'disappearing' in 2-0 Real Madrid loss 

Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf has slammed Joao Felix and Raheem Sterling for their lackluster performances in the Blues' 2-0 loss to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The west London outfit put on an underwhelming display as Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio netted once each for Los Blancos. Ben Chilwell picked up a red card in the encounter for a foul on Rodrygo that denied a clear goal-scoring opportunity for Real Madrid.

Leboeuf believes Felix and Sterling failed to make a meaningful impact on the game. While admitting that the majority of the Blues' players performed poorly, the Frenchman reserved special criticism for the Chelsea duo.

He told ESPN (as quoted by The Chelsea Chronicle):

“Some players did well, but most of them switched off, I’d say. What happened to Joao Felix today? It was not a derby between Atletico and Real Madrid, it was Chelsea. Yet he disappeared."

Leboeuf added:

“Sterling… I’m not talking about him. He disappeared for a long time.”

Felix had a chance to find the back of the net within the first few minutes of the match after he latched on to an incisive pass from N'Golo Kante. However, the Portuguese international's shot was aimed straight at Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois, who saved the attempt.

While Sterling did not contribute in the match against Real Madrid, the Chelsea forward has managed to score three goals and provide an assist in eight Champions League appearances this term.

"Analyze your performance" - Rio Ferdinand shares advice to Chelsea star who 'got it wrong' against Real Madrid

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has offered Chelsea star Reece James some key advice on how to move forward after his performance against Real Madrid. James struggled on multiple occasions to keep up with an in-form and speedy Vinicius Junior.

He loves a MOTM trophy against Premier League opponents 🤩 Vinicius vs. Trent and Reece JamesHe loves a MOTM trophy against Premier League opponents 🤩 Vinicius vs. Trent and Reece James 🔥He loves a MOTM trophy against Premier League opponents 🤩 https://t.co/K0V4yTJJgv

The Englishman urged his fellow countryman to meticulously analyze his mistakes in the match and correct them.

Ferdinand told BT Sport (as quoted by Metro):

"The important thing is he has to take that personally. As a defender there’s pride and you know everyone is watching. There’s millions watching, let alone in this stadium. You go home and you analyze your performance. You get in there with the analysts and say give me my clips I want to see exactly what happened, where did I see the points where I got it wrong today?"

He added:

"What was my approach? Did I soften my knees on my approach, was I going in too upright, was I going in too quick and not putting the breaks on. Go through it with a fine tooth comb. Then it’s about me vs you next week, gaffer make sure I’m one vs one with him and I’m going to prove to the world I can deal with people at this level because that’s what it’s about."

The Blues will lock horns with Madrid in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge on 19 April.

