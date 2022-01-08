Most valuable footballer in each position right now according to CIES

Market valuations are incredibly important when it comes to football in modern times. With clubs paying a fortune to recruit top talent, the market valuation is the most realistic guide to what a purchasing club is getting in return. It suffices to say many factors go into calculating these market valuations.

A player's market valuation may not necessarily always reflect their quality. However, great footballers have high valuations unless the contract is about to end. Age also increases the valuation because younger footballers have more years to give.

It's no wonder that the footballers with the highest market valuations, according to the CIES football observatory, are all young and have years of football left in them.

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma - €82M

Gianluigi Donnarumma is incredibly talented.

It's quite a surprise when one realizes that Gianluigi Donnarumma is only 22, and he has already helped his nation to a Euro success. Donnarumma broke on the scene as a teenager for AC Milan and is one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

He even won the Yachine Award in 2021 and was the main catalyst for Italy's success last summer.

Donnarumma moved as a free agent to French club Paris Saint-Germain last summer but is yet to become a regular. That has led to a slight dent in his valuation, but at €82 million, Donnarumma has the highest market valuation among all goalkeepers globally.

Centre-back: Ruben Dias - €121M

Manchester City centre-back Ruben Dias.

Ruben Dias has been one of the most transformative pieces of business for Manchester City. Since the retirement of Vincent Kompany, Manchester City have badly missed a quality centre-back and leader.

In Dias, Manchester City got both as the player has been impeccable since joining from Portuguese club Benfica. His addition greatly galvanized the defense, which was one of the major reasons Manchester City won the league last season and reached the Champions League finals.

Despite having poor Euro 2020 with Portugal, Dias had a wonderful 2021, and he is one of the best centre-backs in the world. He is defensively solid and chips in with timely contributions in the offensive area as well. With 26 appearances and a series of strong performances this season, Dias has the highest market valuation among all the centre-backs in the world.

Full Back: Alphonso Davies - €122M

Alphonso Davies has been a revelation for Bayern Munich.

Full backs have to balance between attack and defense, and one of the best pieces of evidence of that is Bayern Munich footballer Alphonso Davies. The Canadian left back is renowned for his exceptional attacking runs and accurate crosses.

Davis has quickly risen to the scene since moving from Vancouver Whitecaps. The youngsters has already become one of the best footballers at Bayern Munich and in the world despite a very young age.

Davies has been consistent in the current campaign as well. With age and world-class abilities, he is considered 'untouchable' by Bayern Munich. His market valuation is quite apt for his performance and talent, making Davies the highest valued full-back in the world.

