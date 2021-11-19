5 most valuable strikers in the world right now (November 2021)

Modern football has evolved to be more than just entertainment. It is now a whole show biz in itself. The glamorous world of football demands more than just skilled teams competing against each other.

Currently, many variables are played into question while determining which club stands where. These factors include the reputation of the team, the sponsors it is linked to, big names in the squad list, etc.

Moreover, the same is the context for players as well. Along with the aforementioned factors, aspects like the player's age, track record, endorsements, form from the previous seasons, among the others determine his/her market value.

Five of the most valuable strikers in football at the moment

#5 Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) — €80.00m

Martinez helped the Nerazzurri win Serie A after nearly a decade

Lautaro Martinez's name and fame touched the sky after his contributions helped Inter Milan secure the Scudetto by dethroning Juventus. Martinez, alongside his former teammate Romelu Lukaku, helped the Nerazzurri win Serie A after nearly a decade. He scored 19 goals and made 11 assists last season across all competitions.

The 2021 summer transfer window came as a shocker for Inter Milan as both Lukaku and Martinez were linked with a move away from San Siro. While Lukaku eventually joined his former club, Lautaro Martinez stayed despite being heavily linked with Spurs.

The Argentine has barely kept a foot wrong this season and has been constantly delivering at international and club level. He played a major part in Argentina's 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. The striker has scored five and assisted one off 11 games for Inter Milan so far.

#4 Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) — €100.00m

Lukaku is valued at €100.00m

Despite having endured a stellar season last term with Inter Milan, Romelu Lukaku took the risk of switching sides. The striker described the move as a difficult one and that if it weren't for Chelsea, he would have never left Inter Milan.

The gamble worked for the Belgian striker as he now heads the attacking unit at Chelsea. They are arguably the favorites for the EPL title this season.

Lukaku walked right into a bunch of youngsters under Thomas Tuchel's command. It came as a blessing for Tuchel, who was on the lookout for an experienced striker.

The former Inter Milan striker has been gracing the role with brilliance. It didn't take much for the 28-year-old to get along with the team. However, he is currently sidelined following an ankle injury but is soon expected to return.

At the moment, Lukaku is valued at €100.00m.

