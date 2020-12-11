Most valuable XI eliminated from the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League

The group stage of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League concluded with most of the continental heavyweights sealing their berths in the Round of 16. However, former champions Manchester United and Inter Milan will be conspicuous by their absence in the knockout round.

As is usually the case, the latest edition of the Champions League was graced by some of the finest and most valuable players active in the sport today, with most of them set to feature in the knockout round of this season's competition.

Most valuable XI who will not be in action in the remainder of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League

All 12 players who are currently valued at over €100 million by transfermarkt will feature in the Round of 16 of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League.

However, with the exit of 16 teams from the competition, several other talented players will have to contend themselves with the Europa League or no European football at all after Christmas.

On that note, let us have a look at the most valuable XI (in a 3-2-3-2 formation) from eliminated teams in the 2020-21 Champions League.

Goalkeeper - Andre Onana (Ajax): €36 million

Andre Onana

Andre Onana has been the epitome of consistency for Ajax since making his professional debut at the club in the 2016-17 season.

The 24-year-old Cameroon international has kept an impressive 80 clean sheets in 195 games in all competitions for the club, a tally that consists of seven shutouts in the Champions League.

1 – André Onana recorded his first error leading to a goal in all competitions since May 2019 (v Tottenham Hotspur). Oops. pic.twitter.com/bOp3g3aHPm — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) December 1, 2020

However, Onana failed to keep a clean sheet in six games in this season's Champions League, and Ajax made consecutive Round-of-16 exits since making a fairytale run to the semi-final in 2018-19.

Centre-back - Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan) - €60 million

Stefan de Vrij

Stefan de Vrij was a standout performer in Inter Milan's three-man defence last season, with the centre-back winning the Best Defender in Serie A award in 2019-20.

Thanks to de Vrij's excellent defensive displays and the odd contributions up front, the Nerazzurri finished a creditable second in Serie A and made the Europa League final, where they lost to Serie A.

Stefan de Vrij for Inter Milan this season:



❍ Most clearances (115)

❍ Most interceptions (52)

❍ Most blocks (24)

❍ Third-most recoveries (173)



Crowned Best Defender in Serie A this season. pic.twitter.com/r3En5doSkR — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 4, 2020

De Vrij has been an omnipresent in the Inter defence this season, playing eight games in Serie A and all six in the Champions League. However, Antonio Conte's men, despite a late resurgence, finished with the wooden spoon in their group.

Centre-back - Harry Maguire (Manchester United): €50 million

Harry Maguire

Since arriving at Manchester United last summer, centre-back Harry Maguire has become one of the key players for the club, despite some of his recent performances attracting criticism.

Maguire played all 38 league games last season to lead his club to a creditable third place in the Premier League. He also featured in nine games in the Europa League.

1994-95 - Harry Maguire is the first Manchester United outfielder to start all of their games in a Premier League campaign since Gary Pallister in 1994-95. Captain. pic.twitter.com/tn8O6pp6E1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 26, 2020

However, this season hasn't gone to plan for Maguire. The 27-year-old Sheffield-born defender was particularly poor and failed to inspire his troops in the defeats against Istanbul Basaksehir, Paris St. Germain and Leipzig that led to Manchester United's exit from this season's Champions League.

Centre-back - Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan) - €45 million

Alessandro Bastoni

After making his debut with Atalanta in 2016-17, Alessandro Bastoni has evolved into one of the most promising young Italian full-backs.

The 21-year-old, who now plays for Inter Milan, has belied his years by impressing with his positioning, tactical prowess and contributions up front. He scored two goals in Inter's successful Serie A campaign last season, where the Nerazzurri finished just a point adrift of champions Juventus.

1999 - Alessandro Bastoni è il difensore più giovane ad aver giocato almeno 10 partite in questa Serie A (13 presenze per lui). Promessa. pic.twitter.com/6z3q4Y3EO6 — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 6, 2019

Bastoni, who has made heads turn with his performances for Italy, tallied an assist for Inter Milan in this season's Champions League but couldn't avert their European exit.