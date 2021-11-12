Most valuable XI never called up to their national sides (November 2021)

Sometimes, having a big market value isn't enough to make it onto the international stage.

It's primarily because of the sheer competition for places in a national team's squad. But many a times, players also struggle for form. Either way, their international careers remain unfulfilled, with some never receiving an international call-up.

That happens to be the case with many current players too, who, despite being rated highly by their clubs, are yet to break into their national set-up.

On that note, here's a look at the most valuable XI of active players who've never been called up by their country:

Goalkeeper: Illan Meslier (France) - €20 million

The Leeds United custodian has been a shining light in the team's poor 2021-22 campaign.

Currently, the competition for the goalkeeping spot in the French squad is immense. Hugo Lloris seems indispensable, with Steve Mandanda, Alphonse Areola and Mike Maignon vying for their chances.

As such, Illan Meslier's prospects are very slim, but he's still only 21, younger than everyone mentioned above. So he has enough time to turn around his fortunes.

He was rewarded for his heroics in goal for Leeds United last season with the club's best young player honour. Meslier currently ranks third in the Premier League for saves made (38) in the 2021-22 campaign.

Even as the Peacocks have gone through the motions this season, Meslier has shone bright with his youthful exuberance and confidence. That has helped him garner interest from Liverpool.

