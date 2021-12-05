Most valuable XI to have played under new interim Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick 

Manchester United have appointed German manager Ralf Rangnick on an interim basis after a tumultuous start to their 2021-22 campaign. The experienced manager will take charge for six months before assuming a consultancy role for two years.

United have appointed a seasoned \manager and administrator in Ralf Rangnick to help them steady their ship this season and beyond. Rangnick previously worked in an administrative capacity at Lokomotiv Moscow before he was appointed Manchester United's interim manager.

Before Manchester United, his last managerial role was in the 2018-19 season, when he was in charge of RB Leipzig. Ralf Rangnick never previously managed outside Germany before arriving at Manchester United.

Female Hustler ❤️ @theabena_ During Ralf Rangnick's time in Germany and Austria, he signed world-class talent such as Joshua Kimmich, Manuel Neuer, Haaland, Sadio Mane, Firmino, David Alaba and Timo Werner. He signed them all when they were all just prospects and were yet to reach their potential. #Mufc During Ralf Rangnick's time in Germany and Austria, he signed world-class talent such as Joshua Kimmich, Manuel Neuer, Haaland, Sadio Mane, Firmino, David Alaba and Timo Werner. He signed them all when they were all just prospects and were yet to reach their potential. #Mufc

Nevertheless, he has managed a lot of top-class players over the years. On that note, here's a hypothetical list of the most valuable XI managed by Ralf Rangnick before he moved to Manchester United.

Note: All player valuations are as per transfermarkt.

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer - €18 million

Inter Milan vs Schalke 04 - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final

Bayern Munich and Germany captain Manuel Neuer moved to the German giants from Schalke 04. Neuer played under Ralf Rangnick at Schalke in the early days of his career, losing to Manchester United in the Champions League semi-finals.

Phil Cadden @pjcadden Ralf Rangnick faced United as Schalke boss. 0-2 in Gelsenkirchen but it could have been ten. Manuel Neuer outstanding on the night. Ralf Rangnick faced United as Schalke boss. 0-2 in Gelsenkirchen but it could have been ten. Manuel Neuer outstanding on the night.

Now 35 and in the twilight of his career, Neuer is one of the most valuable goalkeepers to have played under Ralf Rangnick.

Right-back: Nordi Mukiele - €25 million

RB Leipzig vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Bundesliga

French right-back Nordi Mukiele was signed for RB Leipzig by Ralf Rangnick from Montpellier in the summer of 2018 for €16 million.

Mukiele played 31 times in total for Leipzig in the 2018-19 season. The 24-year-old has gone on to become a regular for Leipzig and a full France international.

Centre-back: Dayot Upamecano - €60 million

RB Leipzig vs FC Schalke 04 - Bundesliga

Centre-back Dayot Upamecano joined RB Leipzig from RB Salzburg in 2017, playing under Ralf Rangnick in the 2018-19 season. The Frenchman earned a move to Bayern Munich this summer for a fee of around €42.5 million.

Upamecano played 22 times in his only season under current Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Centre-back: Ibrahima Konate - €35 million

FC Bayern Muenchen vs RB Leipzig - Bundesliga

Ibrahima Konate is another player who played under Ralf Rangnick at RB Leipzig in the 2018-19 season. Like his fellow defender and countryman Upamecano, the 22-year-old joined Leipzig in 2017. Rangnick played Konate 43 times that campaign.

Konate has already played against Manchester United as a Liverpool player this season. He had joined Liverpool this summer after his release clause was activated by The Reds.

Left-back: Lukas Klostermann - €27 million

RB Leipzig vs Hertha BSC - Bundesliga

LukasKlostermann joined RB Leipzig in 2014 for VFL Bochum. The 25-year-old played under Ralf Rangnick at the club.

The German is a versatile player who is capable of playing anywhere in defence. Klostermann featured 71 times under Ralf Rangnick in the manager's two spells at the Red Bull Arena.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav