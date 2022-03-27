Most valuable XI of players who failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will not feature quite a few big names following the elimination of multiple stars over the last six months. Italy's last-minute loss to North Macedonia in the qualifiers was the latest shock, especially after the Azzurri won the European Championship last summer.

However, stars from various other countries are also poised to miss out on the FIFA World Cup this year.

A number of big names will be absent at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The tournament, which is scheduled to be held in November later this year, will not have many big names. These stars might not be playing for big countries, but their individual skillset is enough to show that they should be playing in the biggest competitions in the world.

On that note, let's take a look at the most valuable starting XI who will not be going to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

GK- Gianluigi Donnarumma - €65 million

Italy Training Session & Press Conference

Gianluigi Donnarumma was the hero at the Euros for Italy but unfortunately, the shot-stopper will not be taking his talents to the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

As mentioned before, Italy had to beat North Macedonia before playing either Portugal or Turkey in their ultimate qualifier. But to everybody's surprise, they were knocked out at the penultimate stage itself. Donnarumma, who has been excellent for the better part of last year, will have to wait four more years before hoping to qualify for the grandest competition in the game.

This failure is not coming at a good time for the goalkeeper, especially after PSG were also recently knocked out of the Champions League.

CB- Milan Skriniar- €65 million

FC Internazionale v Venezia FC - Serie A

Milan Skriniar has arguably been the best centre-back in Serie A over the last couple of years. However, the Slovakian star will not be at this year's FIFA World Cup.

Inter Xtra @Inter_Xtra Milan Skriniar has been named Slovakian Footballer of the Year for the third consecutive year! Milan Skriniar has been named Slovakian Footballer of the Year for the third consecutive year! https://t.co/kZErbhUe1h

The Falcons had a tough group to get through, with both Croatia and Russia being a part of it. The latter duo took the 1st and 2nd spot in the group, leaving Slovakia with the prospect of not reaching this year's FIFA World Cup for the 3 consecutive time. But this would be a major regret for a player like Skriniar who has been excellent in domestic football over the last half a decade.

With the defender turning 27 last month, he will be hoping to play in the FIFA World Cup once before retiring.

LB- David Alaba- €55 million

Ukraine v Austria - UEFA Euro 2020: Group C

David Alaba has been pretty sensational domestically as well as in international football over the last decade.

Football Daily @footballdaily Real Madrid teammates Gareth Bale & David Alaba at full-time 🤝 Real Madrid teammates Gareth Bale & David Alaba at full-time 🤝 https://t.co/pikDvcmJDM

Although Austria have not picked up major silverware for a long time, they have been at several tournaments. They also got to the qualifiers of this month but could not get past a Wales side which was brimming with the brilliance of Gareth Bale.

Alaba will now be hoping to focus on Real Madrid but given that he is still 28, he could have a shot at playing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

RB- Davide Calabria- €25 million

Italy Training Session

Davide Calabria is not the most prominent player in world football but he has done well domestically this season. The full-back has scored 2 goals and provided 3 assists in 19 league appearances.

Jerry Mancini @jmancini8 With Di Lorenzo out, Davide Calabria should be Italy’s starting right-back. He has put forth impressive performances for Milan



In the past two seasons his defensive game has really turned around & improved. Offensively, he’s been great & consistent



He should have been called up With Di Lorenzo out, Davide Calabria should be Italy’s starting right-back. He has put forth impressive performances for MilanIn the past two seasons his defensive game has really turned around & improved. Offensively, he’s been great & consistentHe should have been called up https://t.co/Do89VV3yZo

This led to him being part of the Italy squad that lost in the UEFA Nations League semi-final against Spain in October last year. He was not a part of the current squad that lost to North Macedonia recently. But Calabri could have made his way into the squad if they had qualified for the FIFA World Cup.

Calabria could have made a step-up if he had been successful at a major international competition. Regardless, he shall now have to wait a couple of years to do the same.

CDM- Marco Verratti- €55 million

Italy v North Macedonia: Knockout Round Play-Offs - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Marco Verratti is currently one of the silkiest central midfielders in world football. His performances at Paris Saint-Germain are evidence of the same as his role in the Italian national team.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Verratti was devastated after Italy's loss 🥺 Verratti was devastated after Italy's loss 🥺 https://t.co/tqWonSifKx

However, for all his brilliance, Verratti could not do enough for his country against North Macedonia recently. The Azzurri were primed to go through against the minnows and several would have had them as favorites against Portugal or Turkey as well. After all, this was a side that won a major European trophy 8 months ago, with the PSG star being a key part of that squad.

Verratti, who will turn 30 this year, might never get to play in another FIFA World Cup again.

CM- Franck Kessie- €42 million

France v Ivory Coast - International Friendly

Franck Kessie has been massive for AC Milan over the last 5 years but has not been able to replicate those performances on the international stage.

Milan Eye @MilanEye Kessie played full 90 minutes in Ivory Coast’s 1-0 defeat against Cameroon. They have failed to qualify to the World Cup playoffs Kessie played full 90 minutes in Ivory Coast’s 1-0 defeat against Cameroon. They have failed to qualify to the World Cup playoffs https://t.co/oPHgwiin3t

Ivory Coast have had a largely unsettling six months. They lost their place at the 2022 World Cup after losing a vital qualification fixture against Cameroon in November. This was followed by a Round of 16 elimination in the AFCON Cup this year.

So while Kessie has produced classy moments in Italy and will join Barcelona in the summer, there will be no international glory for him this year.

CM- Nicolo Barella- €70 million

Italy Training Session & Press Conference

Nicolo Barella has been quite good for Inter Milan this season, as evidenced by his 2 goals and 10 assists in 27 Serie A appearances.

👑🐉 Perisnitch @snajaths Nicolo Barella for the third year in a row was included in Serie A's best XI.



2019 (with Cagliari) alongside Ilicic & Pjanic.

2020 (with Inter) alongside Luis Alberto & Papu Gomez

2021 (with Inter) alongside Kessie.



The best in Serie A. Nicolo Barella for the third year in a row was included in Serie A's best XI.2019 (with Cagliari) alongside Ilicic & Pjanic.2020 (with Inter) alongside Luis Alberto & Papu Gomez2021 (with Inter) alongside Kessie.The best in Serie A. https://t.co/gtw4VHgVzd

But like every other Italian player on this list, Barella too, shall miss out on this year's FIFA World Cup. He was part of the starting line-up that lost to North Macedonia recently in the qualifiers. It was quite astounding to see the Inter Milan star doing very little to affect the game, especially after a splendid Euros.

Barella will now have to wait a good while before Italy get a shot at qualifying for the next FIFA World Cup.

AM- Martin Odegaard- €42 million

Norway v Greece - International Frienldy

One of the two Norwegian stars on this list, Martin Odegaard will not be a part of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year.

Pain In The Arsenal @PainInThArsenal Martin Odegaard looks set to be the next Arsenal player to miss out on qualification to the World Cup.



Norway are losing 1-0 to Netherlands with 2 minutes to go.



They've had 1 shot, 33% possession, and need to score twice. Martin Odegaard looks set to be the next Arsenal player to miss out on qualification to the World Cup.Norway are losing 1-0 to Netherlands with 2 minutes to go.They've had 1 shot, 33% possession, and need to score twice. https://t.co/xSVZC5XHsh

The attacking midfielder, who sealed a move to Arsenal last summer, has been terrific for the Gunners. He failed to produce the same scintallating performances for Norway last year, when they needed it during the qualification process. In November 2021, their defeat to the Netherlands confirmed that they will not form part of the upcoming FIFA World Cup

Odegaard has been incredible for Arsenal this season and would have liked to represent his nation on the big stage. Unfortunately, he will have to wait another four years before trying to do the same.

ST- Erling Haaland- €150 million

Norway v Greece - International Frienldy

By and far the most valuable player on this list, Erling Haaland will not be present at the FIFA World Cup in November 2022.

GOAL @goal Erling Haaland and Norway won't be at the 2022 World Cup Erling Haaland and Norway won't be at the 2022 World Cup 💔 https://t.co/RRGARE5SeX

The Borussia Dortmund star has been scoring goals for fun for over 2 years now. To put his importance into context, he has 80 goals in 82 games for the German club. To add to that, the 21-year-old ace also has 13 international goals in 16 games for Norway. But due to an injury in November last year, he could not do anything to affect his country's qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

While he is still very young, Haaland would have liked to make a mark at FIFA's premier sporting event this year.

ST- Patrik Schick- €40 million

Netherlands v Czech Republic - UEFA Euro 2020: Round of 16

Patrik Schick is one of the most in-form players in the Bundesliga at the moment. But the Bayer Leverkusen star will not be at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

GOAL @goal



Robert Lewandowski

Patrik Schick Players to have reached 20+ goals in Europe's top five leagues this season:Robert LewandowskiPatrik Schick Players to have reached 20+ goals in Europe's top five leagues this season:▪️ Robert Lewandowski▪️ Patrik Schick https://t.co/270Uk9hb00

Czech Republic made their way to this month's qualifiers and faced the prospect of defeating Sweden before playing Poland in the ultimate qualifier. However, they failed to do so. Schick could also do very little about this as he was unavailable for the fixture and his nation went on to lose in extra time against Sweden recently.

Schick will be massively disappointed by this, especially after excelling for his country in the European Championship last summer.

