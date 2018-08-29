Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
José Mourinho's 4 most humiliating defeats as a Manchester United manager

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
838   //    29 Aug 2018, 00:07 IST

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Mourinho's expressions speak for themselves

Jose Mourinho took the managerial job at Manchester United in 2016 and has since managed 123 games, winning 73, with a win percentage of 61%. The 3-0 defeat against Tottenham on Monday night was his 23rd loss as a United manager and surely one of his worst home defeats yet.

Despite the humbling scoreline, the Red Devils had started the game quite strong and were the better side over the first half, where Lukaku missed with an open goal at his mercy.

Tottenham took advantage of United's poor defending and after the break, scored 2 quickfire goals via Kane and Moura. Moura added a third in the dying minutes to pile on the misery at Old Trafford.

The game ended 3-0, with Mourinho losing in cool in the post-match news conference and demanding respect from the journalists:

"Do you know what was the result? 3-0. 3-0. Do you know what this means? [Holding up three fingers] 3-0, but also it means three Premierships, and I won more Premierships alone than the other 19 managers together. Three for me and two for them. Three for me and two for them. Respect, respect, respect man!"

It was clear that the result had got to his head and why not. Manchester United's home defeat at the hands of Tottenham on Monday night was Mourinho's worst home defeat in his entire managerial career.

His time at United has been mixed, to say the least so far, as he has overseen inconsistent wins and unexpected defeats in tandem. As such, we round up the Portuguese manager's 4 most humiliating defeats while in charge of the Red Devils:

#4 Watford 3-1 Manchester United (2016/17 Season)

Watford v Manchester United - Premier League
Watford spoiled Manchester United's good start to the 2016 season

Manchester United visited Vicarage Road on 18th September 2016 after a disappointing away defeat in midweek at the hands of Feyenoord in the Europa League group stages. United had also lost at home to local rivals Manchester City prior to the midweek game and as such, a loss here would have been unfathomable. 

United were fully expected to bounce back to winning ways against the Hornets. Mourinho started with Zlatan, Rooney, Rashford and Martial together in an ultra-attacking formation. Pogba and Fellaini were the midfielders on duty and at the back, Mourinho opted for Shaw, Smalling, Bailly and Valencia. De Gea, as always, was in goal.

Yet, United were not organized and the midfield was totally ineffective in the first half. Watford, on the other hand, played energetic pressing football and took the lead in the 34th minute through Capoue.

United improved their performance in the second half as Watford looked a little out of energy and Rashford scored an easy goal to get the scores level. But it never looked like United would go on and win the game, especially since Pogba, deployed in a deeper role, could not exert his influence on the game.

Watford deservedly went ahead when Zuniga scored in the 83rd minute and Deeney’s 95th-minute penalty, courtesy a Fellaini foul, handed Mourinho his 3rd defeat in 3 games.

United finished the game with 61% possession, 417 passes completed and 15 shots, none of which was on target. At the end of the game, Mourinho blamed luck, referees and mistakes from his players, especially Luke Shaw. It was the first time that Mourinho had lost 3 consecutive games in a season in more than 14 years and was a day of humiliation and embarassment for him and United in general.


Deepungsu works 6 days a week, plays football on weekends, but thinks about the beautiful game every minute of the day. He tries to sprinkle his love of football in his writings. Diego Maradona made him fall in love with Football, Paul Scholes showed him how beautiful the game could be and Lionel Messi made him believe in the impossible. Manchester United has kept him sane for the last two decades.
