"Moving forward" - Alan Hutton says 30-year-old Liverpool star will fall down the pecking order next season

Former Aston Villa right-back Alan Hutton has backed Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate to leapfrog Joel Matip in Jurgen Klopp's pecking order next season.

At the moment, Joel Matip seems to be the first choice alongside Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the Reds defense.

Following his big move from RB Leipzig in the summer, Konate has started just eight Premier League games this season.

However, Klopp has used the 22-year-old extensively in Cup games, including in a number of crucial Champions League ties.

Alan Hutton has claimed that he has been thoroughly impressed with how the young defender has fared for Liverpool in his debut season.

The 37-year-old has backed the Frenchman to regularly partner van Dijk ahead of Joel Matip next season. Hutton told Football Insider:

“I’ve always liked him, I think he’s got everything. He’s similar to Van Dijk in stature and the way he plays."

“As a partnership moving forward, I think they’ve got everything together. There are not many number nines who could get the better of them."

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Konate was our main target last January, but we couldn’t get him, so didn’t panic buy, but waited.



My god, it was worth it. Konate was our main target last January, but we couldn’t get him, so didn’t panic buy, but waited.My god, it was worth it. https://t.co/R0Vvl8QyHA

“Normally you pick one to go and play on. You’re coming up against those two and thinking: ‘What do I do here?’"

“His form and play is up there with some of the best. Obviously Klopp likes Matip but I think moving forward, it will be Konate that slots in there."

Hutton has claimed that Jurgen Klopp has done extremely well to help Konate settle in at Anfield. He added:

“It’s about bedding him in. If you look at Klopp and what he’s done with Diaz and these guys, he’s always just brought them in when he’s needed and settled them in at a good tempo."

“He’s not just thrown them in. Centre-half, it can be one of those positions, especially as a young player, where you maybe have a few up and down performances."

“The fans can be on your back and the confidence goes a little bit. He doesn’t need to do that. He can take his time with them."

“I think that’s what he’s done really well. So probably next season you’ll see the appearances ramped up.”

Ibrahima Konate could be the leader of the Liverpool backline in post van Dijk era

As Alan Hutton has pointed out, Ibrahima Konate has everything in his locker to become a complete central defender.

He is almost of the same height as Virgil van Dijk and quite naturally excels in the air.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Incredible business Luis Diaz and Konate combined cost Liverpool just €75 millionIncredible business Luis Diaz and Konate combined cost Liverpool just €75 million 😮Incredible business 👏 https://t.co/JjkWyWorP1

The Frenchman is also exceptionally fast for a big man and is calm and composed on the ball.

The 22-year-old could prove to be Virgil van Dijk's long-term successor at the heart of the Liverpool defense if he can build on his solid first season.

Edited by S Chowdhury