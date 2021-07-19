Mura vs Ludogorets prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22 

Mura and Ludogorets will trade tackles in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifier.

The home side come into the game on the back of a shock 3-0 defeat to Tabor Sezana on the opening day of the new Slovenian league season.

Prior to that, they had seen off North Macedonian side Shkendija with an aggregate victory of 6-0 to progress to this stage of the qualifiers.

Ludogorets defeated arch rivals CSKA Sofia 4-0 to win the Bulgarian Super Cup on Saturday. They progressed to this stage by virtue of their 2-0 aggregate victory over Shakhtyor Soligursk in the last round.

The winner of this tie will take on either Dinamo Zagreb or Omonia in the third round of the qualifiers.

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's transfer plans, Barca's plan for Antoine Griezmann and more

Mura vs Ludogorets Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides and they will each give their all to ensure progress to the next round.

The hosts took part in six pre-season friendlies and won just one. Ludogorets have lost just one of their last seven matches (including pre-season friendlies).

Mura form guide: L-W-W-L-D

Ludogreats form guide: W-W-W-W-L

Mura vs Ludogorets Team News

Mura

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Ludogorets

There are also no known injuries or suspension worries for Ludogorets.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Mura vs Ludogorets Predicted XI

Mura Predicted XI (3-5-2): Matko Obradovic (GK); Jan Gorenc, Matic Marusko, Zan Kamicnic; Kiemen Sturm, Tomi Horvat, Luka Bobicanec, Nino Kouter, Ziga Kous; Kai Cipot, Mihael Klepet

Ludogorets Predicted XI (4-3-3): Krisijan Kahlina (GK); Anton Nedyalkov, Igor Plastun, Olivier Verdon, Jordan Ikoko; Stephane Badji, Claude Goncalves, Cauly Oliveira-Souza; Kiril Despedov, Pieros Sotiriou, Wanderson

Mura vs Ludogorets Prediction

There is little to choose from between the sides, although Ludogorets have more pedigree on the continent. Both teams' domestic dominance is founded on resolute defending and that is expected to be a major theme in this game.

However, the visitors' superior experience in continental football should see them through. We are predicting a narrow victory for Ludogorets in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Mura 0-1 Ludogorets

Also See: Slovan Bratislava vs Young Boys prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League qualifiers 2021-22

Edited by Peter P