Mura vs Vitesse prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Mura take on Vitesse in UEFA Europa Conference League action at Stadion Ljudski vrt on Thursday.

With Rennes and Tottenham Hotspur the two other sides in Group G, this game assumes importance for both teams.

Mura earned a direct entry into the third tier of the UEFA competition after losing 5-1 on aggregate to SK Sturm Graz in the Europa League playoffs. Vitesse were made to sweat for a place in the finals as they overcame Anderlecht 5-4 in a highly entertaining two-legged playoff tie.

Mura vs Vitesse Head-to-Head

The two clubs have not met each other in competitive fixtures so far.

Mura form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-W

Vitesse form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-D

Mura vs Vitesse Team News

Mura

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the home side for this game. Matic Maruško's red card from the playoffs will affect his participation in this game and he will have to serve a one-match suspension here.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Matic Maruško

Vitesse

Vitesse do not have any long-term injuries, but many players are struggling with match fitness at the moment. Daan Reiziger is recovering from a broken wrist and is expected to resume full training soon.

Million Manhoef has recovered from a knee injury but is not match ready yet. Matus Bero remains ruled out on account of an undisclosed illness.

Dominik Oroz tested positive for COVID-19 last week and was the latest player to be ruled out for Vites. Danilho Doekhi scored on his return to action and the club captain is expected to be named in the starting XI for this match.

Injured: Million Manhoef, Daan Reiziger, Matus Bero

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Dominik Oroz

Mura vs Vitesse Predicted XI

NS Mura predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Matko Obradovic; Zan Karnicnik, Jan Gorenc, Marin Karamarko; Ziga Kous, Tomi Horvat, Alen Kozar, Klemen Sturm; Luka Bobicanec; Amadej Marosa, Kai Cipot

Vitesse Predicted XI (3-5-2): Markus Schubert; Danilho Doekhi, Eli Dasa, Tomas Hajek; Romaric Yapi, Riechedly Bazoer, Sondre Tronstad, Toni Domgjoni, Yann Gboho; Nikolai Baden Frederiksen, Lois Openda

Mura vs Vitesse Prediction

Mura and Vitesse are yet to hit top form this season. Mura have three wins from eight games in the league while Vitesse have won two and lost two so far.

Though home advantage may play a role in this fixture, we predict this encounter will end in a draw.

Prediction: Mura 1-1 Vitesse.

