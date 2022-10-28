“Must be awful in training”, “Let him play we will qualify from this anyway” – Manchester United fans raise their voice against one player missing out on line-up for Sheriff clash

Manchester United fans have argued over Martin Dubravka not being selected for the Red Devils' clash with FC Sheriff Tiraspol on 27 October.

Slovakian goalkeeper Dubravka joined Manchester United from Newcastle United in the summer on a season-long loan.

The Red Devils are obligated to make that move permanent if the shot-stopper makes a certain number of Premier League appearances this season.

Dubravka has not only not made any league appearances so far but is yet to feature in any game for the Red Devils since the loan move.

David de Gea has been Erik ten Hag's first choice throughout the campaign, making 15 appearances across competitions.

The Spaniard starts for the Red Devils against Sheriff, much to the bemusement of some United fans who want to see Dubravka handed an opportunity.

Meanwhile, Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia start in defense.

Christian Eriksen and Casemiro have been chosen in midfield with Bruno Fernandes in an advanced position.

Antony is joined in attack by Alejandro Garnacho who is given a rare start by Ten Hag.

Cristiano Ronaldo makes his return to the Manchester United XI following his one-game suspension from the club in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea on 22 October.

Fans are joyous over seeing the Portuguese return but are disappointed that Dubravka has been snubbed once again.

Here are reactions from supporters on Twitter to the Slovakian missing out on United's starting XI:

De Gea wants to stay at Manchester United beyond his current contract

De Gea wants to stay at Old Trafford

De Gea's current deal with Manchester United expires next summer but the Spaniard wants to remain at Old Trafford beyond that date.

His contract includes the option of a one-year extension, but De Gea seems to be eyeing a new deal with the Red Devils.

The Spanish shot-stopper was quoted as saying (via talkSPORT):

"I’m just very focused on the games helping the team as much as I can. Of course, I would like to be here for more years."

De Gea joined United from Atletico Madrid in 2011 for £22.5 million and is the current longest-serving player in the squad.

He has made 502 appearances for the club, keeping 171 clean sheets.

This season, De Gea has currently made 29 saves in the Premier League, ranking 15th.

There has been debate over the Spaniard's credentials of being a Ten Hag goalkeeper, with many scrutinizing De Gea's ball-playing attributes.

He has made 37 passes into the final third and 311 passes overall.

