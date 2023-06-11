"My husband won the Champions League" – Nathan Ake's partner Kaylee Ramman sends message on social media after Manchester City's UCL win

Kaylee Ramman has congratulated his husband Nathan Ake following Manchester City's 1-0 win against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League summit clash in Istanbul on Saturday (June 10).

Manchester City lifted their first-ever UEFA Champions League trophy after a well-contested tie against the Serie A side at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium. Rodri netted the winner in the 68th minute of the clash with a right-footed strike.

Ake, 28, started the European final in a three-man defence alongside Ruben Dias and Manuel Akanji. He completed 76 passes, won two duels, made one clearance and three recoveries, while registering one interception in 90 minutes.

Following Manchester City's trophy celebration, Ramman took to Instagram to post a picture with Ake. She wrote:

"My husband won the Champions League whooooooo 😍💙"

Nathan Ake with his wife Kaylee Ramman. (Instagram/kayleerm_)

Ramman, who is a fitness blog writer, also shared a video of her husband on her Instagram story, writing:

"Soooooo proud @nathanake 💙"

Ake, who came through Chelsea's youth setup, showcased his best skills for Pep Guardiola's outfit in the 2022-23 season. He helped them secure a treble, scoring three goals in 41 matches across all competitions in the process.

Manchester City superstar lauds Pep Guardiola after UCL triumph

Speaking after his team's maiden UEFA Champions League win, Manchester City attacker Erling Haaland showered huge praise on his manager Pep Guardiola. He told reporters (h/t The National News):

"It's such a big game, the pressure is so unbelievable, you all know that. To work with Pep is really special. We have a good relationship and he's helped me a lot. I look forward to developing even more. I'm still young, I've a lot of years left. To be getting trained by him every day, the best coach in the world, it's a good place to be."

Sharing his excitement at lifting his first-ever European trophy, the Bryne academy graduate continued:

"Unbelievable. In my wildest dreams, I would never think of this as a 22-year-old me to be honest. But it shows that it's possible for a guy from a small town in Norway to achieve big things. This also gives, I think, motivation to other young people in my same kind of situation playing football in the indoor hall back in my hometown."

Haaland, 22, relished an excellent campaign for Manchester City this time around. Since arriving for an initial fee of £51 million from Borussia Dortmund last summer, he has registered 52 goals and nine assists in 53 appearances.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes