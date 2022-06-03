“My plan is clear” – Arsenal and Chelsea linked forward sends out strong message on future

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur have been set back in their pursuit of Lautuaro Martinez this summer, after his latest comments.

The 24-year-old Argentine has clarified that he is unwilling to move out of Serie A side Inter Milan amidst rumors of a potential transfer.

The Gunners were close to poaching him last season, but Chelsea's £100 million bid to sign former star Romelu Lukaku ruined the move for them. Inter Milan did not allow Martinez to leave after Lukaku's departure.

Mikel Arteta was interested in the Argentine international amidst the dropping form of his players in the forward position. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined Barcelona in the January transfer window after a coach-player rift widened over disciplinary issues.

However, Aubameyang's exit made Arteta's interest in the Argentine forward come alive again, only to hear that the latter has decided to stay at Inter Milan. The Italian club will be fighting for ultimate glory in the next Champions League while Arsenal take part in the Europa League.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has quoted Lautuaro Martinez as saying that he has made his intentions of staying put at Inter Milan clear despite interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.

Martinez said via Football London:

“My plan is clear: I really want to stay at Inter next season. I’ve not received communications from the club as of today, I want to continue at Inter next season."

Arsenal and Chelsea need reinforcements this summer

The Gunners finished just outside the Champions League spots in the Premier League table last season. Their lack of squad depth ultimately proved costly as Mikel Arteta's side failed to find enough goals in crucial encounters.

With Alexandre Lacazetta and Eddie Nketiah (the only two recognized strikers a the club) yet to sign an extension on their expiring contracts, Arteta will want new faces in the forward line this summer.

Chelsea lost Antonio Rudiger to a free transfer, who joined Real Madrid on Thursday. They are also set to lose Andreas Christensen in a similar manner and hence will need defensive reinforcements ahead of the new season.

Meanwhile Romelu Lukaku's poor form in front of goal (15 goals all season) could push the Blues to sign a new striker as well.

