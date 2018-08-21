Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
N'Golo Kante apologises to Arsenal fan

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
News
3.73K   //    21 Aug 2018, 11:26 IST

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League
Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

N'Golo Kante is one of those footballers who one just can't hate. His down to earth mentality has seen him become one of the most loved footballers ever.

His recent interaction with an Arsenal fan just made things even better. Kante's Chelsea won 3-2 against Arsenal over the weekend and the French midfielder ran into a Gunners fan on Monday night.

The Gooner took the opportunity to tell Kante that he was upset with the result. The Chelsea man straight away said "sorry" to the Arsenal fan and took a photo with him.

The Arsenal fan tweeted it out with the message: “Just met this man. Told him I was an Arsenal fan and I was upset about the game this weekend but he smiled at me and said 'sorry'. What a guy.”

This isn't the first time Kante's gold-hearted behaviour has come to light. Right after winning the World Cup, he was seen waiting in line to pose with the trophy and was too shy to ask for his time in the limelight. He was simply awaiting his turn.

Steven N'Zonzi had to ask the players to give the World Cup trophy to the Chelsea fan so that he can pose with it for a photo. 10 seconds after getting to hold the trophy, the Chelsea man was seen giving it back to the French players as he was done taking pics.

Talking about that incident, Kante said, “I was waiting my turn.”

His club mate and national teammate, Giroud interrupted and said, “He is so shy so he didn't want to say 'give it to me', so he had to wait. Sometimes people came in front of him. At the end of the day, someone [N'Zonzi] took it and gave it to him.”

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Football, Cricket and WWE enthusiast.
