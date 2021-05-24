Nagoya Grampus vs Vegalta Sendai prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021 

Nagoya Grampus and Vegalta Sendai will trade tackles at Toyota Stadium on Wednesday in a matchday 16 fixture in the J1 League.

The hosts come into this game off the back of a goalless draw away to Tokushima Vortis in a game with few chances.

Vegalta Sendai picked up a 2-1 victory against Oita Trinita on home turf. Chihiro Kato and Takuma Nishimura scored in each half to power the hosts to victory.

That win saw the Miyagi Prefecture outfit climb up to 17th place on the table but they are still two points away from safety. Grampus are in second spot in the table, with 36 points garnered from 18 matches played to date.

Nagoya Grampus vs Vegalta Sendai Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 23 occasions in the past and Vegalta Sendai have a marginally better record with 10 wins and five draws to their name. Meanwhile, Nagoya Grampus were victorious on eight occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2020 when Sho Inagaki scored a second-half goal to give Grampus a 1-0 win on home turf.

Sendai are currently on a two-game winning run which comes on the back of a four-game winless run. Nagoya Grampus have two wins in their last five games.

Nagoya Grampus form guide: D-W-L-W-L

Vegalta Sendai form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-L

Nagoya Grampus vs Vegalta Sendai Team News

Nagoya Grampus

Ryogo Namasaki is a doubt for the visit of Sendai, while Mu Kanazaki has been ruled out with an injury. There are no suspension worries for the hosts.

Injury: Mu Kanazaki

Doubtful: Ryogo Namasaki

Vegalta Sendai

Emmanuel Essigba has been ruled out for the visitors through injury. There are no suspension concerns for Makoto Teguramori.

Injury: Emmanuel Essigba

Suspension: None

Also Read Oita Trinita vs Yokohama F. Marinos prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021

Nagoya Grampus vs Vegalta Sendai Predicted XI

Nagoya Grampus Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mitchell Langerak (GK); Yutaka Yoshida, Yusuki Kimoto, Shinnosuke Nakatani, Shumpei Naruse; Takuji Yonemoto, Sho Inagaki; Yuki Soma, Gabriel Xavier, Mateus; Yoichiro Kakitani

Vegalta Sendai Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jakub Slowik (GK); Takayoshi Ishihara, Yasuhiro Hiraoka, Kyohei Yoshino, Hayato Teruyama; Ryoma Kida, Foguinho, Shingo Tomita, Kunimitsu Sekiguchi; Takuma Nishimura, Shuhei Akasaki

Nagoya Grampus vs Vegalta Sendai Prediction

Nagoya Grampus have been better on their travels than at home this term but an out-of-sorts Vegalta Sendai have been even poorer in away games.

Consecutive victories would have gone a long way in boosting confidence for the visitors but we are predicting a comfortable victory for Grampus.

Prediction: Nagoya Grampus 2-0 Vegalta Sendai

Also Read Kashiwa Reysol vs Vissel Kobe prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021