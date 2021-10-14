“Name of the player does not matter, unless it’s Messi” – Sergio Aguero opens up on playing under Pep Guardiola 

Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero has reflected on his spell as a Manchester City player under Pep Guardiola's management. The Argentine has revealed that Pep isn't scared of leaving anyone out of the starting line-up unless it is Lionel Messi.

When asked if he had any issues with the tactician during his time at the Etihad Stadium, Sergio Aguero replied:

"No. I never had any problems with Guardiola. I never argued with him. We did have to clarify things. When he arrived, as we did not know each other, we had a bit of a trial run. The last three years have been fantastic. Nothing to say."

SPORTbible @sportbible Sergio Aguero joining Barcelona to play with Lionel Messi and then Lionel Messi leaves Sergio Aguero joining Barcelona to play with Lionel Messi and then Lionel Messi leaves https://t.co/1DMNsP3IoO

"He is a coach who always wants the maximum. If he has a party idea in his head, he does it. He does not care if he has to leave out the team that had scored three goals in the last games. The name of the player does not matter. Unless it's Messi. I always accepted when I had to play and when I didn't. Gabriel Jesus, as soon as he landed in Manchester, began to play as a starter. I said nothing," he added.

Barça Worldwide @BarcaWorldwide 🗣️ Pep Guardiola: “I will probably reveal a secret here, Agüero will play alongside the best player ever; Messi.” 🗣️ Pep Guardiola: “I will probably reveal a secret here, Agüero will play alongside the best player ever; Messi.” https://t.co/n6mhZDtNOk

"When my time would come, I had to keep working. And I do not forget. Gabriel Jesus was injured in a match against Bournemouth. There were no strikers and I had to play. In those three months, I scored 20 goals. I gave Pep the confidence he needed," signed off Aguero.

Sergio Aguero joined Barcelona on a free transfer this summer

Sergio Aguero unlucky not to play with Lionel Messi at Barcelona

Sergio Aguero joined Barcelona as a free agent during the summer transfer window. One of the driving factors behind his switch to Camp Nou was to get the privilege of playing alongside his best friend, Lionel Messi. However, things didn't go as hoped and Barca were forced to part ways with their talisman.

With Messi leaving for PSG in August, Sergio Aguero has missed the chance to feature alongside the six-time Ballon d'Or winner in Blaugrana's attack. The striker is still waiting to play his first game for Barca, having been kept out of action over the last few weeks due to a knee injury. He is expected to make his debut appearance for the club when they lock horns with Valencia this weekend.

