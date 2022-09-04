Nantes 0-3 PSG: Parisians' Player Ratings as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe steal the show | Ligue 1 2022-23

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defeated Nantes 3-0 in Ligue 1 on Saturday, September 3.

Nantes came into this game having won one, lost one and drawn three of their opening five games in the league. In addition, they were one of the lowest-scoring sides in the league with just six goals scored. However, they did pretty well defensively as well, conceding just six goals.

The Parisians, on the other hand, won four and drew one of their opening five games. The draw was against Monaco, who have been the only side to adequately test Christophe Galtier's men so far this season. The manager made a few changes to his side as Neymar and Sergio Ramos started from the bench.

PSG made a slow but composed start to the game as they looked to keep possession of the ball. They kept the ball for 59% of the first half and looked to take their time while carving out goalscoring opportunities. Most of their attacks took place down the left wing as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated proceedings.

The pair combined for PSG's opener after 18 minutes after Messi made a run from the halfway line to Nantes' penalty area. He then laid the ball off to Mbappe, who unleashed a pinpoint shot into the top corner to make it 1-0.

Unfortunately, the hosts' misery was compounded shortly after as Fabio was sent off for an extremely high challenge on Vitinha. There were very few protests as he walked off the pitch. Vitinha had to be replaced by Renato Sanches following the incident.

Besides that, the first half was mostly uneventful as PSG led Nantes 1-0 at the interval.

PSG turned up the style in the second half as they played more fearlessly with a one-goal lead to defend. Messi and Mbappe combined for another goal just nine minutes after the restart. The Argentine provided another assist for the Frenchman, who scored with relative ease. Mbappe was booked shortly after the goal for a foul.

Galtier made multiple changes as he brought on Neymar, Ramos and Hugo Ekitike. It gave PSG a boost going forward as they had fresh legs within their ranks. Nuno Mendes scored to make it 3-0 to the champions after 68 minutes. That goal all but ended any hopes of Nantes mounting a comeback.

The visitors had a couple more chances but did not score again. The game ended in a 3-0 win for PSG over Nantes. That said, let's take a look at how the Parisians' players fared in the contest.

PSG Player Ratings

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 6.5/10

Donnarumma made a decent start to the game and played well in goal. He made one save and distributed the ball with 76% accuracy.

Danilo Pereira - 7/10

Pereira is turning out to be one of PSG's most versatile squad players as he looked comfortable in place of Sergio Ramos. He won five of his seven duels and made one tackle. He also played three accurate long balls and one key pass.

Marquinhos - 7/10

Marquinhos made a dominant start to the game. He won three of his five duels, making three clearances and three interceptions in the process. He also played one accurate long ball.

Presnel Kimpembe - 7/10

Kimpembe used his physicality to great effect and was good on the ball as well. He won five of his 10 duels, making three tackles and one interception in the process. He also played two accurate long balls.

Achraf Hakimi - 6.5/10

Hakimi used his pace and direct running to create space behind Nantes' backline. He passed the ball with 90% accuracy, including two key passes.

Marco Verratti - 6/10

Marco Verratti had a decent game on and off the ball as his movement helped the Parisians create space in midfield. He passed the ball with 98% accuracy, including two long balls. He also received a booking during the game.

Vitinha - 6/10

Vitinha made a decent start but was unfortunately on the receiving end of a reckless challenge by Fabio. He was subbed off after just 33 minutes.

Juan Bernat - 6/10

Bernat had a decent first half as he passed the ball with 81% accuracy, including one long ball. He was subbed off at half-time.

Pablo Sarabia - 7/10

Sarabia started in place of Neymar as Galtier rotated his team. He attempted two shots, with one off target and the other blocked. He also passed the ball with 76% accuracy, including two key passes and one cross.

Lionel Messi - 9/10

Lionel Messi ventured forward with several trademark runs with the ball. He provided an assist for Mbappe to score PSG's opening goal. He provided the assist for the Frenchman's second goal as well. He attempted six shots with just one on target and completed nine dribbles.

Messi also won nine of his 17 duels and played five accurate long balls, four key passes and one accurate cross.

Kylian Mbappe - 8.5/10

Mbappe continued in his rich vein of scoring form as he netted with a stunning finish. He doubled his tally shortly after the restart in the second period. He passed the ball with 90% accuracy, including three key passes.

Substitutes

Renato Sanches - 7/10

Sanches came on in the first half and put in an encouraging performance in midfield.

Nuno Mendes - 7.5/10

Mendes came on at half-time and scored a good goal to make it 3-0 after 68 minutes.

Sergio Ramos - 6/10

Ramos came on in the second half and received a booking for a silly challenge shortly after.

Neymar - 6.5/10

Neymar was rested with Tuesday's game against Juventus around the corner for PSG. He played less than 30 minutes and had a decent run out.

Hugo Ekitike - 6.5/10

Ekitike came on in the closing stages and had a decent game.

