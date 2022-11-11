Nantes vs Ajaccio Prediction and Betting Tips | November 13th 2022

Nantes play host to Ajaccio this Sunday at the Stade de la Beaujoire in a Ligue 1 match.

Both of these sides sit in Ligue 1’s lower reaches, with Nantes in 16th and Ajaccio one place below them in 17th.

Despite high hopes after claiming the Coupe de France last season, Nantes have not begun their 2022-23 campaign in good form at all. They’ve won just two matches so far, and have suffered five defeats in turn. They are, however, coming off two draws leading into this match.

Newly-promoted Ajaccio, meanwhile, found themselves bottom of the table after collecting just one point from their first seven games, but they’ve since won three matches to climb up to 17th, and most recently impressed in a 4-2 win over Strasbourg last weekend.

Nantes vs Ajaccio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

You’ve got to back to a Ligue 2 game in 2009 to find the last time Ajaccio defeated Nantes, as their last five meetings have ended in four wins for Nantes and a draw. Their last victory at the Stade de la Beaujoire came in 2005.

Nantes have only lost once in their last 10 home games in Ligue 1, suffering a 0-3 defeat to Paris St. Germain in September. Essentially, their home form is as good as any other Ligue 1 side.

Only bottom side Angers have lost more games than Ajaccio have done thus far in the 2022-23 season, with Ajaccio having nine defeats to Angers’ 10. Interestingly, though, Ajaccio have won more games than their hosts this season.

Ajaccio’s Romain Hamouma is one of just five Ligue 1 players to have been sent off on two occasions this season.

Despite their low positions in Ligue 1, both Nantes and Ajaccio haven’t been too bad in defense this season. Both sides have conceded 22 goals, which is a total less than eight other Ligue 1 clubs.

Nantes vs Ajaccio Prediction

Neither of these sides have been in truly good form coming into this match, with Ajaccio probably having a slight edge after beating Strasbourg last weekend.

However, Nantes are pretty reliable at home, have not lost to their visitors in years, and definitely have a stronger side on paper.

It should be a close game to call, but overall, the prediction is a tight home win.

Prediction: Nantes 1-0 Ajaccio

Nantes vs Ajaccio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Nantes win

Tip 2: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals - Yes (there have been under 2.5 goals scored in Nantes’ last three Ligue 1 games).

Tip 3: Ajaccio to fail to score – Yes (Ajaccio have drawn a blank in six of their 14 games this season).

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Chelsea and other EPL GW 16 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes