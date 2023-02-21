Nantes vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23rd 2023

Nantes will entertain Juventus at the Stade de la Beaujoire in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League knockout round playoffs on Thursday.

The two teams met at the Juventus Stadium in the first leg last week, playing out a 1-1 draw. Dušan Vlahović gave Juventus the lead in the 13th minute of the game and in-form striker Ludovic Blas scored the equalizing goal in the 60th minute.

Nantes suffered a 3-1 defeat in Ligue 1 against Lens on Sunday while Juventus returned to winning ways with a comfortable 2-0 win over Spezia in Serie A.

With the spoils being shared in the first leg of the playoffs, it all comes down to the second leg as the winner of the match progresses into the round of 16. If the hosts win, they will be in the knockout round of the competition for the first time since the 2000-01 edition. Juventus last made it to the knockout stage of the Europa League in the 2013-14 season.

Nantes vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met three times in all competitions thus far, with all meetings coming in UEFA-affiliated competitions. The head-to-head record is perfectly even at the moment, with a win apiece for both teams and one game ending in a draw.

They first met in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League 1995-96 season, with both teams recording home wins.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions, keeping four clean sheets in these games.

Interestingly, Juventus suffered defeats in their three away games in the Champions League group stage, conceding eight goals while scoring four goals in that period.

Nantes have seen under 2.5 goals in their last four home games in all competitions, failing to score in two games in that period while keeping two clean sheets in these games as well.

Nantes vs Juventus Prediction

Les Canaris have seen under 2.5 goals in seven of their last eight games in all competitions, scoring more than one goal in a match just once in that period. They have picked up just one win in their last three home games and might struggle here.

They are playing in Europe after more than two decades and the pressure of this crucial tie might get the better of them in this match.

After a slow start to the year, the Bianconeri have seen an upturn in form and are undefeated in their last five games, recording four wins. They have a slight advantage in terms of squad quality and also have the upper hand in experience, which should come in handy for Massimiliano Allegri's men to secure a win.

Prediction: Nantes 1-2 Juventus

Nantes vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Ludovic Blas to score or assist any time - Yes

Tip 5: Juventus to score first - Yes

Poll : 0 votes