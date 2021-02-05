Nantes vs Lille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action this weekend with a set of important fixtures as Lille take on Nantes at the Stade de la Beaujoire on Sunday. Lille are competing for the Ligue 1 title at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Nantes are currently in 17th place in the Ligue 1 standings and face an imminent relegation battle in the coming months. The home side played out a 1-1 draw with Saint-Etienne last week and will want to pull off a similar result in this match.

Lille, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have made the most of their extraordinary purple patch this season. Les Dogues thrashed Bordeaux by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

#𝐋𝐎𝐒𝐂 quality, 𝐌𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐳𝐨𝐧 🇹🇷@yaziciyusuf97: 13 club goals, 4 assists so far this season 👊 pic.twitter.com/l3ONtvE9HB — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) February 4, 2021

Nantes vs Lille Head-to-Head

Lille have an exceptional record against Nantes and have won 20 matches out of a total of 35 games played between the two teams. Nantes have managed only five victories against Lille and cannot afford to slip up in this game.

The previous meeting between the two teams last year ended in a comfortable 2-0 victory for Lille. Nantes struggled to cope with Lille's attacks on the day and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Nantes form guide in Ligue 1: D-L-L-D-D

Lille form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-W-W-W

Nantes vs Lille Team News

Nantes have struggled this season

Nantes

Anthony Limbombe is injured at the moment and have been ruled out of the game this weekend. Nantes are the underdogs in this game and are likely to field a defensive line-up against Lille

Injured: Anthony Limbombe

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Renato Sanches is back in the squad

Lille

Lille might have to do without a few important players in this game as Burak Yilmaz and Jeremy Pied are struggling with their fitness. Les Dogues have plenty of squad depth but will need to field their best line-up in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jeremy Pied, Burak Yilmaz

Suspended: None

Nantes vs Lille Predicted XI

Nantes Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alban Lafont; Fabio, Andrei Girotto, Nicolas Pallois, Sebastien Corchia; Ludovic Blas, Abdoulaye Toure, Pedro Chirivella, Marcus Coco; Kalifa Coulibaly, Randal Kolo Muani

Let's see those 🇨🇦 scarves 👀@itsJoDavid from a delicious 𝐉𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐨 assist. What's not to like 🤷‍♂️ ? pic.twitter.com/fLfi2WoWph — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) February 4, 2021

Lille Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mike Maignan; Reinildo, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Mehmet Zeki Celik; Luiz Araujo, Benjamin Andre, Renato Sanches, Jonathan Bamba; Yusuf Yazici, Jonathan David

Nantes vs Lille Prediction

Lille have an impeccable squad at their disposal and will want to build on their lead at the top of the table. Les Dogues have been virtually flawless in recent weeks and will want to put this game to bed.

Nantes have struggled to cope with the demands of Ligue 1 and will have to play out of their skins to pull off an upset in this fixture. Lille hold all the cards this weekend and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Nantes 0-2 Lille

Also Read: Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21