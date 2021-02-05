Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Paris Saint-Germain are back in action with a crucial fixture in the Ligue 1 this weekend as they take on bitter rivals Marseille at the Stade Velodrome on Sunday. There is no love lost between the two teams at the moment and Paris Saint-Germain will have to be wary of an upset in this fixture.

Marseille have experienced one of the worst weeks in their history and will want to make a statement of intent against Paris Saint-Germain. Les Olympiens have endured a difficult season so far and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Paris Saint-Germain are engaged in an intense battle with Lyon and Lille for the Ligue 1 title at the moment and cannot afford to drop points this weekend. The French champions have had their problems against Marseille and have a point to prove this weekend.

83 goals in 101 games for Paris Saint-Germain ⚽️



Happy birthday to our number 🔟 !



𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗲́𝗻𝘀 @neymarjr 🎂



2️⃣9️⃣ 🎉 pic.twitter.com/SeBCz8iYIn — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) February 5, 2021

Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain Head-to-Head

Paris Saint-Germain have a good record against Marseille and have won 31 matches out of a total of 52 games played between the two sides. Marseille have managed 12 victories against their rivals and will want to trouble their opponents in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams earlier this year ended in a 2-1 victory for Paris Saint-Germain. Neymar and Mauro Icardi scored the goals on the day and will want to make their mark on this fixture.

Marseille form guide in Ligue 1: D-L-L-L-D

Paris Saint-Germain form guide in Ligue 1: W-L-W-W-W

Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain Team News

Marseille need to win this game

Marseille

Jordan Amavi is currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this match. Marseille are in desperate need of a victory at the moment and cannot afford to slip up in this fixture.

Injured: Jordan Amavi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Paris Saint-Germain have a strong squad

Paris Saint-Germain

Marco Verratti, Colin Dagba, and Abdou Diallo have tested positive for the coronavirus and will be excluded from the squad. Juan Bernat and Ander Herrera are also injured and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Marco Verratti, Colin Dagba, Abdou Diallo, Juan Bernat, Ander Herrera

Doubtful: Keylor Navas

Suspended: None

Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI

Marseille Predicted XI (4-4-2): Steve Mandanda; Hiroki Sakai, Duje Caleta-Car, Lucas Perrin, Pol Lirola; Alvaro Gonzalez, Boubacar Kamara, Florian Thauvin, Dimitri Payet; Valere Germain, Arkadiusz Milik

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sergio Rico; Layvin Kurzawa, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Alessandro Florenzi; Idrissa Gueye, Leandro Paredes; Angel Di Maria, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe; Mauro Icardi

Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction

Paris Saint-Germain have been well below their best this season and will want to announce themselves as title favourites in this fixture. The reigning champions are currently in third place and will likely have to win most of their remaining games this season.

Marseille are a club in crisis at the moment and have plenty of work to do to salvage the remainder of their season. Paris Saint-Germain have managed to improve in recent weeks and are the favourites going into this game.

Prediction: Marseille 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain

