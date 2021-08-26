Nantes vs Lyon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Friday sees Nantes face off with Lyon in a Ligue 1 clash at the Stade de la Beaujoire.

After avoiding relegation via the playoffs last season, Nantes are currently in fifth place, while Lyon have yet to win a game.

Can Lyon pick up their first victory of the campaign or will Nantes continue their surprisingly solid start with a good result here?

Nantes vs Lyon Head-to-Head

Nantes only retained their Ligue 1 status by defeating Toulouse over a two-legged playoff at the end of last season. Unsurprisingly then, hopes of a good 2021-22 campaign were relatively low.

However, Antoine Kombouare’s side have started the season relatively well. They drew with Monaco on the opening weekend and then defeated Metz 2-0 in an impressive performance.

They lost their last game 1-0 to Rennes, but they’ve definitely demonstrated that they can perform better at this level than what they showed last season.

Meanwhile, Lyon haven’t enjoyed the best start to their campaign since finishing in fourth place last season.

They opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Brest, and then lost to Angers 3-0 before drawing with newly-promoted Clermont 3-3.

The fact that they scored three goals last weekend will be encouraging for them, but their defensive woes are still worrying.

Results between Lyon and Nantes over recent seasons have been mixed. In the last six games, Lyon have won three, Nantes have won two and there has been one draw.

Nantes form guide (competitive games only): W-L-D-W-L

Lyon form guide (competitive games only): W-L-D-L-D

Nantes vs Lyon Team News

Nantes

Nantes are expected to be without key striker Randal Kolo Muani for this game, as he’s nursing a calf injury. Anthony Limbombe, Wylan Cyprien and Kalifa Coulibaly are also unlikely to be involved.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Randal Kolo Muani, Anthony Limbombe, Wylan Cyprien, Kalifa Coulibaly

Suspended: None

Lyon

Lenny Pintor and Jeff Reine-Adelaide are definitely out for Lyon; both men have severe knee injuries and won’t return until October at the earliest.

Injured: Lenny Pintor, Jeff Reine-Adelaide

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nantes vs Lyon Predicted XI

Nantes predicted XI (4-4-2): Alban Lafont, Sebastien Corchia, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nicolas Pallois, Charles Traore, Ludovic Blas, Andrei Girotto, Pedro Chirivella, Marcus Coco, Moses Simon, Osman Bukari

Lyon predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anthony Lopes, Leo Dubois, Damien Da Silva, Jason Denayer, Emerson, Maxence Caqueret, Thiago Mendes, Lucas Paqueta, Xherdan Shaqiri, Karl Toko Ekambi, Moussa Dembele

Nantes vs Lyon Prediction

These sides have enjoyed differing results to start the season, but based on their last game with Clermont, this could be the game that sees Lyon kickstart their season.

Striker Moussa Dembele appears to have found his scoring boots, and Peter Bosz’s side have enough talent overall to win this one. Unless Nantes are at the top of their game, an away win seems likely.

Prediction: Nantes 1-2 Lyon

Edited by Peter P