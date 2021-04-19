Napoli 1-1 Inter Milan: 5 hits and flops as the Nerazzurri's winning streak comes to an end | Serie A 2020-21

Inter Milan's 11-match winning streak came to an end after they drew 1-1 with Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo on Sunday.

Samir Handanovic's own goal in the first half was canceled out by Christian Eriksen, who thumped home a thunderous volley in the 55th minute.

The draw prevented Inter Milan from fully capitalizing on Juventus' defeat earlier in the day. However, the Nerazzurri are still 13 points above the Serie A holders and nine points away from AC Milan.

With Napoli also competing for a top-four place, the game was full of tension, with neither side ready to concede.

Inter Milan need just 12 more points to secure their first Serie A title since the 2009-10 season, following their 1-1 draw with Napoli.



The Nerazzurri are getting closer...#ForzaInter pic.twitter.com/eiekSmTBMj — bet365 (@bet365) April 18, 2021

Gennaro Gattuso's men seemed to have won a penalty late in the game. This could've potentially earned them a huge victory in their Champions League quest, but it was ruled out after a VAR check.

In the end, a draw seemed like a fair result. Here are five hits and flops from the match:

Hit: Kostas Manolas (Napoli)

Kostas Manolas made a key interception late on, which saved Napoli from losing

Even in a promising team performance like this one, Kostas Manolas stood out for Napoli, producing a defensive masterclass to win the Player of the Match award.

He made a perfectly-timed challenge on Achraf Hakimi late on to deny him a potential winner. The Greek defender also kept Romelu Lukaku under wraps and impeded Lautaro Martinez's jinking runs.

Flop: Samir Handanovic (Inter Milan)

Samir Handanovic made a rare mistake which gifted Napoli the opening goal

Calling him a flop for one small error might seem harsh, but Samir Handanovic could've done better against Napoli.

4 - Since he joined Inter in 2012/13 season, Samir Handanovic has scored the joint-most own goals in the top-5 European leagues among the goalkeepers (four, level with Anthony Lopes). Oversight.#NapoliInter — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) April 18, 2021

The veteran Slovenian got his hands on Lorenzo Insigne's cross but, under pressure from Stefan de Vrij, spilled the ball, which comfortably rolled into the net.

A better performance from Handanovic could have rescued the two points that the Nerazzurri dropped on Sunday.

