Napoli 1-1 Inter Milan: 5 hits and flops as the Nerazzurri's winning streak comes to an end | Serie A 2020-21

Inter Milan were held by Napoli, and their lead at the top of Serie A is cut to nine points
Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Modified 1 hr ago
Top 5 / Top 10

Inter Milan's 11-match winning streak came to an end after they drew 1-1 with Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo on Sunday.

Samir Handanovic's own goal in the first half was canceled out by Christian Eriksen, who thumped home a thunderous volley in the 55th minute.

The draw prevented Inter Milan from fully capitalizing on Juventus' defeat earlier in the day. However, the Nerazzurri are still 13 points above the Serie A holders and nine points away from AC Milan.

With Napoli also competing for a top-four place, the game was full of tension, with neither side ready to concede.

Gennaro Gattuso's men seemed to have won a penalty late in the game. This could've potentially earned them a huge victory in their Champions League quest, but it was ruled out after a VAR check.

In the end, a draw seemed like a fair result. Here are five hits and flops from the match:

Hit: Kostas Manolas (Napoli)

Kostas Manolas made a key interception late on, which saved Napoli from losing
Even in a promising team performance like this one, Kostas Manolas stood out for Napoli, producing a defensive masterclass to win the Player of the Match award.

He made a perfectly-timed challenge on Achraf Hakimi late on to deny him a potential winner. The Greek defender also kept Romelu Lukaku under wraps and impeded Lautaro Martinez's jinking runs.

Flop: Samir Handanovic (Inter Milan)

Samir Handanovic made a rare mistake which gifted Napoli the opening goal
Calling him a flop for one small error might seem harsh, but Samir Handanovic could've done better against Napoli.

The veteran Slovenian got his hands on Lorenzo Insigne's cross but, under pressure from Stefan de Vrij, spilled the ball, which comfortably rolled into the net.

A better performance from Handanovic could have rescued the two points that the Nerazzurri dropped on Sunday.

Published 19 Apr 2021, 06:05 IST
Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan Football Napoli Football Handanovic Samir Christian Eriksen Antonio Conte Football News Serie A Teams 2020-21
